Worcester, MA

Sunday's local summer sports schedule

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
4 days ago
 4 days ago
BASEBALL

International League

WooSox at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Futures Collegiate League

Westfield at Worcester, 4 p.m. (Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field)

Central New England Association

Oxford at Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. (Shrewsbury High)

Clinton at Auburn, 2 p.m. (Lemansky Park)

American Legion

Zone 4 playoffs

Wild-card round 1

Single elimination

Leominster at East Side, 5 p.m. (Gaskill)

Milford at Shrewsbury, 7:45 p.m. (Tivnan)

Senior Ruth

New England Regionals

At Bangor, ME

Cape Cod/Stamford CT winner vs. Paul N. Johnson, 2 p.m.

Little League

Junior League

State Tournament

Pool play

Auburn at Holden, 10 a.m.

Softball

Little League

10U Division

State championship

Borgatti Field, Agawam

Canton vs. Jesse Burkett, 11 a.m.

Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.

