It’s National Ice Cream Day- Here are Some Deals to Enjoy

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago
Nothing says summer like ice cream and today we celebrate national ice cream day with these deals.

1. Baskin Robbins

Technically, the entire month of July is National Ice Cream Month and Baskin-Robbins is doing it up properly by launching a brand-new, OREO® S’mores ice cream flavor. It’s made with toasted marshmallow and graham-flavored ice creams with a thick chocolate cookie ribbon and irresistible OREO® cookie pieces. Enjoy this new delectable flavor the whole month of July. Plus, you can get a FREE Regular Scoop of ice cream when you download and sign up on the Baskin Robbins app.

2. Cold Stone Creamery

When you sign up for Cold Stone Creamery Rewards Club, you can get a BOGO FREE Creation loaded to your account. Plus, you’ll receive 25 points.

3. Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery Happy Reward Members will be rewarded all-month long to celebrate National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day on July 17. Reward members will be able to redeem a variety of rewards when they check in and make a purchase at participating locations throughout the month, starting July 1 to July 31. The reward offers include:

  • a free small ice cream
  • a buy one, get one free small ice cream

4. Monkey Joe’s

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, get out of the summer heat at Monkey Joe’s on July 17 and your child can enjoy one FREE ice cream cupper paid adult admission, while supplies last.

5. Steak ’n Shake

Shake lovers will want to get over to Steak ’n Shake on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to get half price on all shakes and drinks. And if you haven’t joined their Rewards Club, do it, and a FREE milkshake will be your first reward.

6. Whole Foods Market

In a show of sweeping support for National Ice Cream Day, from July 6 through July 19, Whole Foods Market will be discounting all ice cream and frozen treats by 25%. And Amazon Prime Members will save an extra 10%.

7.Dairy Queen

On July 17, get $1 off a Chocolate Dipped Cone. This deal can be redeemed through the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

