ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Two huge Topeka events come to an end

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiaJ9_0giZp0pe00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka.

Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing.

None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate with one another.

Since the Stampede has been in Topeka, it’s seen some unfortunate weather interference the city typically sees in June, leading to less than ideal country music celebrations.

“Last year we pretty much got rain every day,” Stampede Attendee Payton Jonson said. “We missed out on a lot of the artists last year because of the thunder and lightning. We got to see a lot of the headliners but missed a lot of the smaller acts and other people so that was kind of a bummer.”

For 2022’s festival, the event moved to July in order to combat those complaints.

“It’s just a great time, it’s great people, it’s super fun,” Johnson said. “We’ve made friends with so many people. It’s a big midwest thing everyone feels like family.”

On the fiesta side, Covid hit the Mexican celebration hard. Turning 2020 into a drive by parade, and 2021 into a food drive in place of a typical celebration.

“It was different of course, like the last fiesta and before it felt so long ago,” Fiesta Grounds Worker Noah Cordova said. “During that time we were hoping that the church made enough money, because it’s their biggest source – and just hoping we could have it again. We spent those years looking forward to this.”

Even this year, the event seeing setbacks with the carnival portion absent at the event.

That hasn’t stopped the celebration from welcoming people from across Kansas and beyond to Oakland.

“We grew up basically at the fiesta,” Fiesta Grounds Worker Philip Cordova said. “Family is a part of who we are, and our family is a huge part of putting this on. So, when Tio injured his ankle and he needed some backup we came running.”

Noah and Philip were raised in Kansas City. Even though they now live in Iowa and Minnesota respectively, they still make the drive down to spend time with family and lend a hand for the fiesta.

“We’re happy to do it,” Philip said. “Our family is a huge part of the parish, it’s not just fiesta we get to come down here and hangout with extended family members that we don’t usually get to see, and that’s pretty precious when you move up to Minnesota you know.”

Whether you went down to Oakland, or drove over to the Heartland this weekend, you had the chance to see some great musicians, eat some wonderful food, and spend time with loved ones in top city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

‘Stranded in the City’ is this month’s Gage Park Blues Band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater. This month’s band was Kansas City’s own, “Stranded in the City” band. The Kansas City-based group, performs an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends. […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Downtown Lawrence Summer Sale set for all day Thursday

What’s in a name? Though it’s been rebranded as the Summer Sale, the event formerly called the Sidewalk Sale will return to downtown Lawrence Thursday. The name change is largely to set the right expectations for customers, said Sally Zogry, executive director of Downtown Lawrence Inc. — and customers should expect most sales to be indoors.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Preview the $6 million in renovations coming to this Topeka museum

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society has nearly raised the $6 million needed for renovations to the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka. The Kansas Historical Foundation has raised 97% of the $6 million needed to install new exhibits in the Kansas Museum of History, which hasn’t seen any major changes since its opening approximately 35 years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Topeka, KS
Society
State
Minnesota State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gov. highlights Summer Food program as she helps feed Topeka children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly highlighted the Summer Food Service Program on Tuesday as she helped feed local children. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, July 19, she helped distribute food to dozens of area children at Logan Elementary School in Topeka to highlight the Summer Food Service Program.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Mexican
KSNT News

Ukrainian refugees welcomed by Topeka 501 schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With summer nearing its end, one Kansas school district is preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees to class this fall. This year, 20 children from Ukraine, refugees from the ongoing war with Russia, will attend Topeka Public Schools. They will go to Jardine Elementary, Jardine Middle School and Topeka High School. The district […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Simmons Pet Food announces $115 million expansion in Emporia, Edgerton

Simmons Pet Food announced the addition of a fourth high-speed production line in Emporia as part of a $115 million investment on two Kansas facilities Monday afternoon. The investment includes a new pet food distribution center in Edgerton, and the start of operations at a second production line in Dubuque, Iowa. Simmons president Scott Salmon said the announcement comes as part of Simmons Pet Food’s $500 million strategic growth plan.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka non-profit invests in youths with ‘Stuff the Bus’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka non-profit is teaming up with some big names to make sure local students get the gear they need to start school. The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka is working hard to “Stuff The Bus.” They made stops at the Law Enforcement Center and the Mars Wrigley Plant to pick up donated school supplies on July 19. Organizers are asking people to donate in any way they can.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

REMINDER: As temps rise, clean your AC units

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures rise to triple digits, now is the time to make sure your air conditioning unit is clean so it works efficiently. As the heat reaches its peak this weekend, your AC will be vital to your comfort and your safety. To keep the AC running properly, the unit needs to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rare, endangered bird hatches at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo recently welcomed one of the rarest bird species in the world to its Tropical Rainforest habitat. A critically endangered species of bird called the Bali Myna (Leucopsar rothschildi) hatched at the Topeka Zoo on July 2 for the first time in five years. The Bali Myna faces extinction in the wild. The zoo said the recent hatching signifies another step towards boosting the population and sustainability of the species.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri auctions off unclaimed property in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Gold coins, foreign currency, jewelry, even baseball cards are some of the thousands of things up for auction in Independence this week. All items in the auction are from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Treasurer’s Office by banks and credit unions. Financial institutions turn over the boxes after the owners haven’t paid for them for five-years.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WIBW

Driver injured when raised dump bed hits bridge

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured after she clipped an overpass with raised dump bed Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10:41 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35, roughly 10 miles east of Emporia. Officials say Wanda Kay Lara,...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy