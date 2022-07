Lauren Howe, principal and owner of empHowered PR in Leominster, has been named as the 2022 Ambassador of Year by the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Ambassadors are valued volunteers to the chamber who serve as the face of the organization in the community. They assist the chamber with communications to new and existing members, participate in ribbon cuttings and help connect members at various chamber events. Howe was voted Ambassador of the Year by her fellow Chamber Ambassadors at their May meeting.

