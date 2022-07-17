ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Klopp Addresses Early Núñez Critcism: “We Cannot Take This Seriously”

By WaterWorldIsMyNightmare
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarwin Núñez, Liverpool’s club record summer signing, is understandably being subjected to intense scrutiny as his LFC career begins. However, with just 75 minutes of pre-season action and a handful of training sessions under his belt, that scrutiny has already reached the point of absurdity. It’s...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman’s tactical tinkering is giving England the edge at Euro 2022… her second-half substitutions and formation changes made the difference against Spain as she outsmarted Jorge Vilda

Even in the euphoric aftermath, Sarina Wiegman was fixing on the small detail, trying to be precisely sure of the question she was being asked to answer. It had been put to her in the post-match press conference room that the BBC’s decision to delay the News at Ten until the conclusion of England’s quarter-final against Spain perhaps proved the nation was finally cottoning on to her team.
SOCCER
SB Nation

The Beckham Law: Barcelona’s enduring financial allure for football players

Since the beginning of the current transfer season, we have seen a number of Chelsea-linked players (appear to) indicate a preference for Barcelona, despite the reported turmoil within that establishment, and their great difficulty to spend money and sign players. The most notorious example of this is Raphinha, who stalled negotiations with Chelsea in order to give Barcelona time to pony up some dough to push through his transfer. Jules Koundé might be doing the same.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Harvey Elliott Like “a New Signing”

In the opening weeks of the 2021-22 season, Harvey Elliott looked to have earned himself a place in Liverpool’s best eleven. Given the Reds are one of the consensus best clubs in the world and Elliott was just 18 years of age, that’s no small thing. However, following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Letters: Is Alex Neil trying to prove a point in pre-season?

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Having just watched the Sunderland game tonight I can only assume that Alex Neil was trying to prove to KLD that his squad has no strength in depth and that strong replacements are required as soon as possible.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham’s healthy financial situation will keep them dangerous this transfer window

Perhaps in large part due to qualifying for this year’s Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in their most productive financial situation in quite some time. Over the years Spurs have been criticized for their reluctance to back managers and spend significant capital. Instead, it has been off the field where Spurs have made decisions to invest heavily.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: West Ham Rekindle Oxlade-Chamberlain Interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed signs of promise in his first pre-season appearance and again in his second—right up until the moment the 28-year-old was forced to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury. It’s the latest setback for a player whose Liverpool career has for some time seemed to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Lfc#Espn
SB Nation

Haaland Had a Few Niggles, Explains Man City Boss

Pep Guardiola has explained why new signing Erling Haaland didn’t feature in Manchester City’s opening pre-season game against Club America. The blues won 2-1 in Texas, thanks to a brace from Kevin de Bruyne, but the eagerly awaited first appearance of the Norwegian star didn’t happen. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Report: Fiorentina negotiating a loan for Tottenham’s Lo Celso

It’s no secret that Giovani Lo Celso is one of the Unwanted™ at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte. Since Conte’s arrival the Argentine attacking midfielder has been marginalized, loaned to Villarreal, and left at home when Spurs went on their preseason tour to Korea. His Villarreal loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barcelona still trying to do a Raphinha with Jules Koundé as Chelsea push for deal — reports

Barcelona are still hoping to convince Jules Koundé to wait for them as they conjure more money out of thin air by mortgaging off yet another part of their storied club. And even if they are still unlikely to match the terms of Chelsea’s offer to both the player and his current club, Sevilla, even after all that, they seem to be taken seriously still for whatever reason — sportingly noble or perhaps something a lot less grandiose.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Anthony Martial is primed for resurgence, is he ready?

Several months ago, I was in the city of Seville when a dog tried to bite me. It had surreptitiously slipped from its owners’ attentions and pounced at my leg for no discernible reason. Only a panicked, less than flattering stumble backwards saved my calf muscle from being ripped into and torn apart. Or so I thought. A quite clearly unperturbed man in his 50’s came amiably ambling over, chuckling in a highly pococurante manner. Don’t worry about him, he advised me soothingly. He has no teeth. Upon closer inspection, I realised it was true. This canine had been defanged. He had less teeth in his head than your average mummy. His bark is literally worse than his bite, the man added, somewhat ruefully. It was a strange start to the day, and I pondered it’s meaning as I headed to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to watch Anthony Martial play.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Koulibaly in the ‘right moment’ to join Chelsea and Tuchel (and Jorginho) and win a lot of trophies

Chelsea’s primary aim this summer was to rebuild the defense following the departures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, and while we may not be quite done, the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly is a huge step forward in that regard. The 31-year-old has been one of the best center backs in the world for many years, and, at least in theory, is the type of signing that can truly improve the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Orlando City 1 match report: oh hey, a win

Arsenal bested Orlando City 3-1, keeping the preseason momentum rolling into their stiffer test against Chelsea on Saturday. Like Saturday’s contest in Baltimore, it was a tale of two halves for the Gunners. The reserve players looked disjointed (and some a bit disinterested) and the first choice players were too much for the opposition to handle.
ORLANDO, FL
SB Nation

Starting XI: Will Jack Clarke get a pre-season run-out up front when we take on Bradford tonight?

It was pleasing to see another solid performance and result from Saturday’s game at Dundee United, and it was interesting to note the lack of substitutions in the game, with only two subs made during the 90 minutes. One of the starters replaced was Bailey Wright, in his first run out of the pre-season, and the other was Ross Stewart, whose every physical encounter must have Alex Neil wincing at present, given the lack of striking options we currently have.
SPORTS
SB Nation

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

Following their brief swing through South-East Asia, Liverpool’s pre-season continues with a trip to Germany and Austria for games against Leipzig and Salzburg as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds work to get up to speed for the 2022-23 season and to integrate new signings Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Look to Tempt Manchester United Target

Despite already bringing in the likes of Darwin Núńez and Fabio Carvalho this summer, as well as signing Mohamed Salah to a new contract, the Reds continue to be connected with attackers. It’s inevitable with Roberto Firmino’s future uncertain that eyes will start to wander out to which players are available.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy