NASCAR Ambetter 301: How to Watch the Race Live Today

By Matt Elliott
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR heads north to Loudon, New Hampshire, this week for the Ambetter 301. Drivers will race 301 laps around the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a 1.06-mile oval of asphalt and, of course, granite. Chase Elliott won last week in Atlanta and leads the Cup Series standings and is among the favorites...

