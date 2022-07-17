Waco neighbors: Obituaries for July 17

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Ft. Hood, 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado, of Nipomo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery accident that also injured a 20-year-old woman, from Copperas Cove, on Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 1:56 a.m. in IH-14 [...]
