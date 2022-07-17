Waco neighbors: Obituaries for July 17

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Independent School District trustees will be asked to approve up to $10,000 in bonuses to retain officers in the district’s Police Department. The item is on the agenda for their Thursday evening board meeting. Information in the packet of material accompanying the agenda states that the district’s police department is struggling to recruit and retain school resource officers. The administration is proposing to use federal money to offer the money to keep the officers.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO