Waco, TX

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for July 17

 4 days ago

Read through the obituaries published...

KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
coveleaderpress.com

Services set for Copperas Cove victim of Saturday’s I-14 crash

Joshua Jay Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, will be remembered with a visitation on Friday, July 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A funeral service will be held for him on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: City cooling center open through Sunday

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened cooling centers through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Identity released of man found dead in Belton Lake

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the body of a man Thursday who was found in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park. Police said Kristian Garcia Cruz, 30, was found Wednesday afternoon after crashing his car into the water. Police were initially called around 9 a.m. after getting reports...
TEMPLE, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Waco, TX
Obituaries
fox44news.com

Man evading arrest at high speed in Hewitt caught in Waco

Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man clocked at going 115 miles per hour in a Jeep Patriot has been booked into the McLennan County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle. Waco Police found the vehicle they say was driven by Ryder...
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco ministry's home for exploited girls aims to open in September

Unbound Now, a Waco-based nonprofit that fights human trafficking, plans in September to open a home called The Reagan for teenage girls with emotional disorders. “This is what we have been working toward for 10 years,” Ebony Jennings, house director, said last week. Unbound has aimed for 10 years...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Revitalized Wade Bowen back in stride with Backyard show

The Backyard stage is familiar territory for Texas country stars Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, who will bring their continuing “Hold My Beer and Watch This” shows back to that stage on Thursday. It’s a favorite and comfortable format for the two longtime friends, who play their acoustic...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco film festival marks sixth year with local emphasis

Waco’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns for its sixth year this weekend, another year farther in to recovering from a COVID-19 pause in 2020 and closer to what its founders and supporters consider normal. This year’s fest sticks to what it is making its reputation: short films...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

26-unit Sanger School development on path for Waco council approval

A 26-unit “pocket neighborhood” at the old Sanger Avenue Elementary School site will move forward soon, now that the city and the project’s design engineer have a utility work roadmap for the site. Grassroots Waco, the local nonprofit chosen to develop the city-owned site in the 1700...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD proposing bonuses to keep police officers

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Independent School District trustees will be asked to approve up to $10,000 in bonuses to retain officers in the district’s Police Department. The item is on the agenda for their Thursday evening board meeting. Information in the packet of material accompanying the agenda states that the district’s police department is struggling to recruit and retain school resource officers. The administration is proposing to use federal money to offer the money to keep the officers.
WACO, TX
Nationwide Report

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)

Matthew Fernandez, Joshua Smith, both 22, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado dead in a crash (Bell County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Ft. Hood, 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado, of Nipomo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery accident that also injured a 20-year-old woman, from Copperas Cove, on Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 1:56 a.m. in IH-14 [...]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Home destroyed in Coryell County fire

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a fire that burned several acres in Coryell County Monday afternoon. TAMFS said the fire started at 750 Hempel Dr. in Copperas Cove. Per a government incident report site, the fire destroyed a home, two vehicles and a horse trailer while two homes received minor damage.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
US105

Could Killeen ISD Adopt 4-day School Week? These Texas Schools Have

What would a 4-day school week be like in Killeen, Texas? Could it happen?. There are several school districts in the state of Texas that have reduced their school schedules to run Monday through Thursday, and one of the benefits has been more teachers willing to work for them. Of course, the students aren't complaining either!
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

New Waco fire station to be built in growing area off of Ritchie Road

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -When firefighters respond to a call, every moment matters. That’s why as the area off of Ritchie Road grows, so does the need for a better response. The Waco Fire Department is looking to build a brand new station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

I-14 crash in Killeen kills three

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) – Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a triple fatality crash involving a wrong way driver. A 2017 Toyota Corolla, operated by 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Fort Hood, was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of travel on Interstate 14 – near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit. A […]
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of beating pregnant woman in his car

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old Waco man has been arrested on charges of beating a pregnant woman who was a passenger in his car. Rigoberto Bautista was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday in connection with an incident which occurred on June 12. The initial report...
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in robbery of Killeen business

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying two suspects in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. Police responded around 9:42 a.m. Tuesday to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 3000 block of E Rancier Avenue. It was reported that two men entered the business and walked around. The suspects then both grabbed a display case with merchandise off the shelf and fled out the store with the items.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Baylor students should take Bible courses from physics faculty

After reading Blake Burleson’s recent op-ed [“Women’s rights just took big hit,” July 9] strongly condemning the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down abortion, it is clear that he gives no credence to the unborn child’s rights, either from the teachings of the Bible or the protection for life from our Constitution.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man seeking food threatened with knife, arrest made

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 55-year-old Killeen man is accused of taking a knife and threatening a man who came to his door seeking something to eat. Angel Miguel Valentine has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident Killeen Police say happened during the noon hour on Tuesday.
KILLEEN, TX

