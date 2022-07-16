Thyroid Cancer, how fricked?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston turned down a late invitation to the ESPY awards show, saying the offer was even more hurtful than not being asked to attend. Boston helped the Gamecocks to the NCAA national title victory in April. She swept the national awards as the game’s top player, including the Wooden and AP awards. Boston, voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, had hoped to attend and was disappointed when not asked. “It hurt more to see ESPN change course and invite me only after social media caught wind of it,” Boston posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “Respectfully, I declined.” Boston’s coach, Dawn Staley, highlighted the snub this week. Staley mused publicly on social media how the people who planned the ESPYS decided “it was a great idea not to invite” the woman who won several national awards as one of the best players in women’s college basketball last season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 MINUTES AGO