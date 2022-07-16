FBI worked had to arrest a man for an SBR

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop. Joshua Rocha, 24, of Kansas City, was being held on $2 million bond in the death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Rocha, 32, who was killed Tuesday. Rocha will be arraigned Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known whether Rocha had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Prosecutors allege Rocha jumped out of the vehicle after he was stopped and fired at Vasquez before fleeing. He surrendered hours later after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide alert for the car.

