ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anita is 97 today

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Happy birthday to Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, born in Breslau in July...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

George Clooney tops dumb Kennedy list

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC
Slipped Disc

Label chief, 52, dies after heart surgery

Brilliant Classics, the Dutch budget label, has lost its managing director Jeroen van Riel to complications after routine cardiac surgery. Jeroen worked in the music industry for more than 25 years, starting in a Dutch retail shop. Jeroen’s hard work, passion and commitment to classical music and numerous other genres of music, saw his career blossom, and he proceeded to become Senior Project Manager at EMI Classics and Blue Note, A&R and Marketing Manager at the Foreign Media Group, Director for Marketing and A&R at T2 Entertainment and from 2010 our inspiring Managing Director at Brilliant Classics.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Sadness: Alice Harnoncourt died today

The lifelong partner of Nikolaus von Harnoncourt, co-founder and concertmaster of Concentus Musicus Wien and mother of four children, reached the end of her mortal journey today. Alice Hoffelner-Harnoncourt was 91. Her husband died in 2016. They had been married devotedly for 53 years.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auschwitz
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Maestro remarries

Fabio Luisi has announced his marriage next month to Yulia Levin, his repetiteur colleague at Zurich Opera. The Dallas Symphony music director, 63, was previously married to the photographer and violinist Barbara Luisi.
DALLAS, TX
Slipped Disc

Osvaldo Golijov: Depression and divorce stopped me composing

The Argentine-US composer has given a fascinating interview at a Finnish festival on his midlife silence:. ‘It was due to many things in life, such as a divorce. I had never had the fear of a blank page before. Or actually it wasn’t even then, because I was still composing every day, but the next day I threw the previous day’s results in the trash. Not interested. I couldn’t maintain interest in developing ideas.
MENTAL HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Ballet chief dies, 69

The death is reported of Philippe Cohen, head of ballet at the Grand Théâtre de Genève from 2003 to his recent retirement. The cause was cancer. Born in 1953 in Morocco, Philippe Cohen studied at the Rosella Hightower Dance Institute from 1971 to 1974. The atmosphere of openness fostered at this school enabled him to work with dancers as diverse as Anton Dolin, Nora Kiss, Tatiana Grantzeva, Igor Youskevitch, Sonia Arova, and John Gilpin… He joined the Ballet de Nancy under Gigi Caciuleanu and took part in all of the Company’s performances of that period, including works by Dominique Bagouet. This was a decisive encounter for Philippe Cohen, and he joined the choreographer in his artistic adventures in 1978. From 1978 until 1982, he accompanied Bagouet in the capacity of interpreter, teacher and assistant, notably in the production of the ballet Les voyageurs at the Paris Opera (Opéra de Paris). Alongside this work, Philippe Cohen explored various contemporary dance techniques, such as those developed by Peter Goss, Susan Buirge and Alwin Nikolais…
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Box-office leak: 3 in 4 tickets to the BBC Proms are going unsold

Monday’s Bruckner concert at the Royal Albert Hall was one of the worst attended in more than a century of Proms. Blame the weather, blame Covid, blame Brexit, blame inflation, blame the traffic – blame who you like. The problem is not isolated to last night. Our usually-reliable...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slipped Disc

Lara St. John and The Knights Perform NYC Premiere of Nigunim by Avner Dorman (2018 AMP Laureate)

This Tuesday (July 26) at 7:30 PM ET, acclaimed violinist Lara St. John joins The Knights and conductor Eric Jacobsen to perform the NYC premiere of Nigunim – the work that earned Avner Dorman the 2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music – at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. Free to attend in person or to watch live on WQXR, this is a wonderful opportunity to hear this hauntingly beautiful work, whether for the first or tenth time. WQXR’s Paul Cavalconte hosts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…. The Perfect American – Philip Glass

Recorded live at the Teatro Real Madrid in 2013, legendary composer Philip Glass’s opera The Perfect American, imagines the final months of the life of Walt Disney – the person who has, more than any other, influenced the current world of consumers. Children nowadays only see mice and ducks as Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck, thanks to the image invented for them by the Walt Disney factory.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Is this the next Valentina Lisitsa?

Before she became a propagandist for Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasions, the Ukrainian-born pianist Valentina Lisitsa made her name as the most-viewed classical pianist in the early years of Youtube. She followed up this breakthrough with a self-financed Decca recording of the Rachmaninov concertos with the London Symphony Orchestra, a set of real distinction.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Watch: Tabea Zimmermann adapts iconic Israeli song

The German violist had an Israel Philharmonic audience in raptures when she played a marvellous new version of the 1970s Arik Einstein ballad Atur Mitzchech. The song’s composer Yoni Rechter was in the audience. And who’s that playing in the double-basses?. (Must be the music director.) Here’s the...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The man who brought girls into the cathedral

We have been informed of the death of Richard Seal, organist and master of the choir at Salisbury Cathedral from 1968 to 1997. Richard introduced girls to his chorus, a scandalous innovation at the time. He was 86 at his death.
RELIGION
Slipped Disc

Israeli clarinet wins big Swiss prize

This year’s Arthur Waser Prize has been awarded to the Tel Avivi clarinettist Jonathan Leibovitz, 25. He receives 25,000 Swiss francs and a concert with the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Inspector General – Danny Kaye

Even as a small child it was difficult to make me laugh, especially at things that were supposd to be funny. Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy left me cold and I could never understand why my friends laughed at their silly grown-up antics. I was the kid who never wanted a clown at my birthday party.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Has the Met lost a third of its orchestra?

The claim is made by the obsessive Met watcher Conrad L. Osborne in his weekly blog:. Somewhere up to one-third of the orchestra’s personnel departed, with no little rancor over the Metropolitan’s shut-down salary policies. (This is an upper-limit educated guess. The company acknowledges the loss of eleven players, but I haven’t found anyone with close knowledge of the situation who does not estimate a much higher number, and according to the best available information, only a handful have returned.) While there is no shortage of highly skilled instrumentalists to replace them, some of whom may have worked at the Met as alternates or acquired other operatic pit experience, the loss of such a contingent of players familiar with the company’s repertory, conductors, and routines cannot have been helpful. Perhaps the figure of eleven represents the net loss, after the new hires have been counted. There has been some reduction in the chorus as well, through departures and company-terminated contracts.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy