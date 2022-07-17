ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australians mourn founder violinist

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians are lamenting the loss of Alice Waten, a founding member of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and teacher of...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Slipped Disc

Ida Haendel’s violin is back in Abbey Road

The Stradivarius owned by the late Ida Haendel has been loaned by the dealers J&A Beare to a Romanian violinist Alexandra Tirsu.4. She will play it in recording sessions with the LSO at Abbey Road tomorrow. ‘Beyond excited,’ she says.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Lara St. John and The Knights Perform NYC Premiere of Nigunim by Avner Dorman (2018 AMP Laureate)

This Tuesday (July 26) at 7:30 PM ET, acclaimed violinist Lara St. John joins The Knights and conductor Eric Jacobsen to perform the NYC premiere of Nigunim – the work that earned Avner Dorman the 2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music – at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. Free to attend in person or to watch live on WQXR, this is a wonderful opportunity to hear this hauntingly beautiful work, whether for the first or tenth time. WQXR’s Paul Cavalconte hosts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Tabea’s other trick

Thousands of slippedisc.com readers greatly appreciated Tabea Zimmermann’s performance yesterday of a popular Israeli ballad. One of them tells us that the German violist has done something similar once before. Listen here. You won’t regret it.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Israeli clarinet wins big Swiss prize

This year’s Arthur Waser Prize has been awarded to the Tel Avivi clarinettist Jonathan Leibovitz, 25. He receives 25,000 Swiss francs and a concert with the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Has the Met lost a third of its orchestra?

The claim is made by the obsessive Met watcher Conrad L. Osborne in his weekly blog:. Somewhere up to one-third of the orchestra’s personnel departed, with no little rancor over the Metropolitan’s shut-down salary policies. (This is an upper-limit educated guess. The company acknowledges the loss of eleven players, but I haven’t found anyone with close knowledge of the situation who does not estimate a much higher number, and according to the best available information, only a handful have returned.) While there is no shortage of highly skilled instrumentalists to replace them, some of whom may have worked at the Met as alternates or acquired other operatic pit experience, the loss of such a contingent of players familiar with the company’s repertory, conductors, and routines cannot have been helpful. Perhaps the figure of eleven represents the net loss, after the new hires have been counted. There has been some reduction in the chorus as well, through departures and company-terminated contracts.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
