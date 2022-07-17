Riccardo Muti: ‘Forma pulchritudinis est unitas’

The death is reported of Philippe Cohen, head of ballet at the Grand Théâtre de Genève from 2003 to his recent retirement. The cause was cancer. Born in 1953 in Morocco, Philippe Cohen studied at the Rosella Hightower Dance Institute from 1971 to 1974. The atmosphere of openness fostered at this school enabled him to work with dancers as diverse as Anton Dolin, Nora Kiss, Tatiana Grantzeva, Igor Youskevitch, Sonia Arova, and John Gilpin… He joined the Ballet de Nancy under Gigi Caciuleanu and took part in all of the Company’s performances of that period, including works by Dominique Bagouet. This was a decisive encounter for Philippe Cohen, and he joined the choreographer in his artistic adventures in 1978. From 1978 until 1982, he accompanied Bagouet in the capacity of interpreter, teacher and assistant, notably in the production of the ballet Les voyageurs at the Paris Opera (Opéra de Paris). Alongside this work, Philippe Cohen explored various contemporary dance techniques, such as those developed by Peter Goss, Susan Buirge and Alwin Nikolais…

