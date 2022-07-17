ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Riccardo Muti: ‘Forma pulchritudinis est unitas’

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the Pope, the Maestro increasingly reverts to Latin epigrams to keep his...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Tabea’s other trick

Thousands of slippedisc.com readers greatly appreciated Tabea Zimmermann’s performance yesterday of a popular Israeli ballad. One of them tells us that the German violist has done something similar once before. Listen here. You won’t regret it.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Where’s Angela Merkel? In Bayreuth

No longer Chancellor, but she wouldn’t miss a season. Local media are showing her with husband Joachim Sauer, heading the list of expected prominenti. Next in line is Bavaria’s minister-president Markus Söder.
EUROPE
Slipped Disc

Lara St. John and The Knights Perform NYC Premiere of Nigunim by Avner Dorman (2018 AMP Laureate)

This Tuesday (July 26) at 7:30 PM ET, acclaimed violinist Lara St. John joins The Knights and conductor Eric Jacobsen to perform the NYC premiere of Nigunim – the work that earned Avner Dorman the 2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music – at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. Free to attend in person or to watch live on WQXR, this is a wonderful opportunity to hear this hauntingly beautiful work, whether for the first or tenth time. WQXR’s Paul Cavalconte hosts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Watch: Tabea Zimmermann adapts iconic Israeli song

The German violist had an Israel Philharmonic audience in raptures when she played a marvellous new version of the 1970s Arik Einstein ballad Atur Mitzchech. The song’s composer Yoni Rechter was in the audience. And who’s that playing in the double-basses?. (Must be the music director.) Here’s the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Muti
Person
Saint Augustine
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Inspector General – Danny Kaye

Even as a small child it was difficult to make me laugh, especially at things that were supposd to be funny. Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy left me cold and I could never understand why my friends laughed at their silly grown-up antics. I was the kid who never wanted a clown at my birthday party.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Is this the next Valentina Lisitsa?

Before she became a propagandist for Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasions, the Ukrainian-born pianist Valentina Lisitsa made her name as the most-viewed classical pianist in the early years of Youtube. She followed up this breakthrough with a self-financed Decca recording of the Rachmaninov concertos with the London Symphony Orchestra, a set of real distinction.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Baton break: Vienna Philharmonic principal is named chief conductor in France

The principal second violinist of the Vienna Philharmonic, Christoph Koncz, was today appointed chief conductor of the Orchestre symphonique de Mulhouse in France. Koncz, who played the child prodigy in the film The Red Violin, was appointed principal of the Vienna Phil in 2008, aged 20. He will now probably...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Ballet chief dies, 69

The death is reported of Philippe Cohen, head of ballet at the Grand Théâtre de Genève from 2003 to his recent retirement. The cause was cancer. Born in 1953 in Morocco, Philippe Cohen studied at the Rosella Hightower Dance Institute from 1971 to 1974. The atmosphere of openness fostered at this school enabled him to work with dancers as diverse as Anton Dolin, Nora Kiss, Tatiana Grantzeva, Igor Youskevitch, Sonia Arova, and John Gilpin… He joined the Ballet de Nancy under Gigi Caciuleanu and took part in all of the Company’s performances of that period, including works by Dominique Bagouet. This was a decisive encounter for Philippe Cohen, and he joined the choreographer in his artistic adventures in 1978. From 1978 until 1982, he accompanied Bagouet in the capacity of interpreter, teacher and assistant, notably in the production of the ballet Les voyageurs at the Paris Opera (Opéra de Paris). Alongside this work, Philippe Cohen explored various contemporary dance techniques, such as those developed by Peter Goss, Susan Buirge and Alwin Nikolais…
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forma#Latin#Unitas
Slipped Disc

Osvaldo Golijov: Depression and divorce stopped me composing

The Argentine-US composer has given a fascinating interview at a Finnish festival on his midlife silence:. ‘It was due to many things in life, such as a divorce. I had never had the fear of a blank page before. Or actually it wasn’t even then, because I was still composing every day, but the next day I threw the previous day’s results in the trash. Not interested. I couldn’t maintain interest in developing ideas.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy