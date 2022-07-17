ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘The inequality of audience experience is intrinsic to the performing arts’

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a republished New Yorker essay by the sorely-missed Janet Malcolm;. …Our seats were not in the Grand Tier—which was the third level of seats, above the orchestra and boxes—but on the fourth level, called the Dress Circle, above which rose...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Maestro remarries

Fabio Luisi has announced his marriage next month to Yulia Levin, his repetiteur colleague at Zurich Opera. The Dallas Symphony music director, 63, was previously married to the photographer and violinist Barbara Luisi.
DALLAS, TX
Slipped Disc

Ida Haendel’s violin is back in Abbey Road

The Stradivarius owned by the late Ida Haendel has been loaned by the dealers J&A Beare to a Romanian violinist Alexandra Tirsu.4. She will play it in recording sessions with the LSO at Abbey Road tomorrow. ‘Beyond excited,’ she says.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Lara St. John and The Knights Perform NYC Premiere of Nigunim by Avner Dorman (2018 AMP Laureate)

This Tuesday (July 26) at 7:30 PM ET, acclaimed violinist Lara St. John joins The Knights and conductor Eric Jacobsen to perform the NYC premiere of Nigunim – the work that earned Avner Dorman the 2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music – at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. Free to attend in person or to watch live on WQXR, this is a wonderful opportunity to hear this hauntingly beautiful work, whether for the first or tenth time. WQXR’s Paul Cavalconte hosts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…. The Perfect American – Philip Glass

Recorded live at the Teatro Real Madrid in 2013, legendary composer Philip Glass’s opera The Perfect American, imagines the final months of the life of Walt Disney – the person who has, more than any other, influenced the current world of consumers. Children nowadays only see mice and ducks as Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck, thanks to the image invented for them by the Walt Disney factory.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Glasses#Musical Theater#New Yorker
Slipped Disc

Box-office leak: 3 in 4 tickets to the BBC Proms are going unsold

Monday’s Bruckner concert at the Royal Albert Hall was one of the worst attended in more than a century of Proms. Blame the weather, blame Covid, blame Brexit, blame inflation, blame the traffic – blame who you like. The problem is not isolated to last night. Our usually-reliable...
BUSINESS
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Inspector General – Danny Kaye

Even as a small child it was difficult to make me laugh, especially at things that were supposd to be funny. Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy left me cold and I could never understand why my friends laughed at their silly grown-up antics. I was the kid who never wanted a clown at my birthday party.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Macbeth – Patrick Stewart

As a theatre critic who spent 30 years going to the theatre at least 4 times a week, I have seen hundreds of Shakespeare productions, too many to count. In this long career, I’ve seen every great actor of my lifetime at their best – Gielgud, Scofield, Olivier, Redgrave, Robeson, and their female equivalents – and I decided, several years ago, to call a halt, not to Shakespeare as a whole but to those plays which are these days mostly performed to give our great, and not so great, actors the opportunity to measure themselves against the major roles. I reckoned they could do it without me. I had no need in my life to see another Hamlet, Macbeth , Cleopatra or Lear.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Osvaldo Golijov: Depression and divorce stopped me composing

The Argentine-US composer has given a fascinating interview at a Finnish festival on his midlife silence:. ‘It was due to many things in life, such as a divorce. I had never had the fear of a blank page before. Or actually it wasn’t even then, because I was still composing every day, but the next day I threw the previous day’s results in the trash. Not interested. I couldn’t maintain interest in developing ideas.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Slipped Disc

Ballet chief dies, 69

The death is reported of Philippe Cohen, head of ballet at the Grand Théâtre de Genève from 2003 to his recent retirement. The cause was cancer. Born in 1953 in Morocco, Philippe Cohen studied at the Rosella Hightower Dance Institute from 1971 to 1974. The atmosphere of openness fostered at this school enabled him to work with dancers as diverse as Anton Dolin, Nora Kiss, Tatiana Grantzeva, Igor Youskevitch, Sonia Arova, and John Gilpin… He joined the Ballet de Nancy under Gigi Caciuleanu and took part in all of the Company’s performances of that period, including works by Dominique Bagouet. This was a decisive encounter for Philippe Cohen, and he joined the choreographer in his artistic adventures in 1978. From 1978 until 1982, he accompanied Bagouet in the capacity of interpreter, teacher and assistant, notably in the production of the ballet Les voyageurs at the Paris Opera (Opéra de Paris). Alongside this work, Philippe Cohen explored various contemporary dance techniques, such as those developed by Peter Goss, Susan Buirge and Alwin Nikolais…
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy