Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano helps celebrate the political movement that made him at film premiere

By Charles Thompson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Sen. Doug Mastriano largely set aside his standard stump speech Saturday night to pay an homage to the latest grassroots conservative movement in Pennsylvania of which— for the moment — he’s field general as he fights with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro to become the state’s next...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 34

Kerry Kresge
3d ago

Go far far away!! We don’t Want you in Pennsylvania!!! Vote blue for woman’s rights for choice for abortions. Think about your children and grandchildren and their rights!!!

Reply(2)
17
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

DonTheCon FrAudit and RepubliCons knew the entire time the election wasn’t stolen. Remember that when you vote. VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE 🇺🇸Blue🌊🌊🌊🌊down the ticket

Reply(1)
21
Len Kristoff
3d ago

What are so many on the communist left so afraid of it’s only a movie ? Is it because it shows a side of the story that make them look bad

Reply(1)
10
