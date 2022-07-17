ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats face hard truths on abortion rights in Wisconsin midterm races

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Democrats in Wisconsin are hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and reelect Gov. Tony Evers. But even if they win, it might not translate to much action on abortion rights.

guest1111111111111
4d ago

I wont every Vote for a Democrat ever ever again. not just me eather I know a lot of people that are switching cause they see how the democrats are destroying America

Rowdy Yates
4d ago

Worst gov EVERs abandoned Kenosha during 3 days of RIOTING. A 18yr old kid had to do his job for him. He promised more funding for more police in his photo oop but HASN'T FUFILLED HIS PROMISED !!! Now Kenosha has to vote on a referendum to fund their police because HE CAN'T BE TRUSTED. IF YOU LOVE CRIME VOTE FOR EVERS.

Sookie Williams
4d ago

Voting for Evers, because I'm a woman, because it's My Life and Republicans are bent on taking even more rights away from us, than they already have with Roe v Wade. Women are not second class citizens, the taxes taken out of my check, which is a lower wage than the males I work with, well why do I have to pay taxes to a state and federal government which makes my life harder than a man's, we already are behind in pay! Stand up for Women and all our rights VOTE BLUE, or get ready to lose MORE

