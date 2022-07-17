ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

A very hot, muggy week ahead with a few storms

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot and muggy with scattered storms, mainly later in the day and into the evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms well north and west of Richmond. Highs will be in the low 90s. Rain chances will be lower on Tuesday, but an isolated storm or two will be possible, particularly across southside Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat and humidity will intensify Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index will be over 100° at times. A weak front will bring some scattered storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

There won't be much change later in the week, as highs will stay in the 90s through next weekend. Another threat for some storms will come next Sunday.

