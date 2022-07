STAMFORD — Almost two years after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through Connecticut, a federal agency is reimbursing Stamford more than $1.1 million for its cleanup efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that it will be sending the funds to the state to reimburse the city. To date, FEMA has awarded nearly $35 million in public assistance grants to state and local governments for the disaster.

