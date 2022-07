The newest location of Restaurant Depot provides a one-stop-shop experience for restauranteurs, chefs, and business owners in the Brewster, NY and Greater Danbury, CT area. The warehouse had their grand opening in late May, just in time to kick off the summer and support restaurants preparing for their busy summer seasons. The new Restaurant Depot Brewster location is available to assist with all kinds of dining, from steakhouses to pizzerias, fine dining, and everything in between. Within their lines of inventory are kitchen equipment, cutlery, food, produce, and more.

BREWSTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO