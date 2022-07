The former CEO and publisher of the New Haven Register and the late New Haven Journal-Courier has died, according to an obituary in the Palm Beach Post. Lionel Stewart Jackson Jr. died in West Palm Beach, Fla. on July 7. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Josette Gilbert Jackson; his two daughters, Jennifer Jackson Breitling and Laura Day Gaczkowski; two stepchildren, Frederick Joseph Morelli III and Jennifer Morelli Pennette; and eight grandchildren, the obituary said.

