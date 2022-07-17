ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

No relief from the heat: Without air conditioning in many homes, residents in these cities swelter

By Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Summer's hot everywhere but for residents in these cities, air conditioning is not an afterthought - many homes simply don't have it. As temperature rise, it's become a growing concern.

Officials in Britain are bracing for the worst this week as an unprecedented heat wave is forecast to push temperatures up to 40 C (104 F) for the first time in a region that has little air conditioning.

Millions of Americans who live in cities where air conditioning is not prevalent know the feeling. They have felt the full brunt of heat domes in recent years and the experience has sparked some conversations that the rest of the nation might take for granted. Namely: How do you provide relief from heat when many of your homes and buildings don't have AC?

Comments / 27

Johanna Crupi
4d ago

this is just getting way out of hand the going to have a lot of people going to the ER with heat related illnesses with no AC

Reply
10
Denise Miller
4d ago

I didn't have AC until I was 28 and I put a window unit in my bedroom. Nobody I knew AC. We had box window fans. We survived.

Reply(1)
9
commonsense
4d ago

Hmmmmm. I wonder how folks survived before 1965? I mean, residential a/c is actually a relatively new thing.

Reply(1)
9
