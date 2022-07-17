Crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece, airline Meridian says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - All the crew were killed when an Antonov An-12 cargo plane crashed in northern Greece late on Saturday, an official at Ukraine's Meridian cargo airline said on Sunday. read more

"Of course they didn't survive this," the official told Reuters by telephone, declining to comment further.

