Crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece, airline Meridian says

Reuters
 4 days ago
KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - All the crew were killed when an Antonov An-12 cargo plane crashed in northern Greece late on Saturday, an official at Ukraine's Meridian cargo airline said on Sunday. read more

"Of course they didn't survive this," the official told Reuters by telephone, declining to comment further.

Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

