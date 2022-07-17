20 night-one looks worn on 'The Bachelorette,' ranked from least to most daring

Julia Garner and Prada make a chic combo. On Monday, July 18, all eyes were on the "Inventing Anna" actress when she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in a luxurious silk dress designed by the Italian fashion house. Garner looked absolutely regal in the pastel yellow mini, complete with an alluring square neckline, opulent high-waist crystal band, and spaghetti straps. Structured at the top yet somewhat flared at the bottom by way of a bubble bodice, the design interprets the playfulness of the '60s beautifully. The ensemble leaned heavily on the formal side, yet it had all the hallmarks of a youthful, summer-appropriate look.

