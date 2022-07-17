ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

20 night-one looks worn on 'The Bachelorette,' ranked from least to most daring

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVkEw_0giZe6Nb00
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are the season 19 leads of "The Bachelorette." Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
  • "The Bachelorette" has returned for season 19, and for the first time, there are two leading ladies.
  • For the premiere, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia wore different-colored glittery dresses.
  • Sparkles are a night-one classic, but some gowns have been more daring than others.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Ladies#The Bachelorette
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from Sarah Hyland's tropical bachelorette

Sarah Hyland is getting married to Wells Adams but before she does she had one last HURRAH with her gal pals! One of her bridesmaids many of you will recognize is former Hight School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens, who over the weekend took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family star's tropical bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
papermag.com

Everyone's Getting Wet Thanks to Drew Barrymore

Oh, to be as happy as Drew Barrymore when it rains. A true Pisces, the actress made everyone's day a little brighter when she frolicked in the rain on TikTok and encouraged us all to do the same. Barrymore’s viral video spread serotonin across the internet, inspiring everyone to go...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Julia Garner Brings Back the '60s in a Yellow Minidress

Julia Garner and Prada make a chic combo. On Monday, July 18, all eyes were on the "Inventing Anna" actress when she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in a luxurious silk dress designed by the Italian fashion house. Garner looked absolutely regal in the pastel yellow mini, complete with an alluring square neckline, opulent high-waist crystal band, and spaghetti straps. Structured at the top yet somewhat flared at the bottom by way of a bubble bodice, the design interprets the playfulness of the '60s beautifully. The ensemble leaned heavily on the formal side, yet it had all the hallmarks of a youthful, summer-appropriate look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Stuns In Sheer Black Dress On Vacation With Michael Douglas & Kids

Talk about star power! All eyes were on Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, while she was in Cannes, Frances for a very chic wedding on Sunday, July 16, 2022. The Welsh stunner was a vision as she arrived at the wedding of Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and socialite Chloe Stroll with husband Michael Douglas, 77, and their two kids Dylan Douglas, 21, and Carys Douglas, 19, in tow.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
Glamour

Simone Ashley Traded in Her Bridgerton Corset for a Cutout LBD at the Gray Man Premiere

Simone Ashley is trading in her Bridgerton corsets for some sexy cutouts. On July 13, Ashley arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a strappy black Mônot dress with cutouts along the abdomen, back, chest, and collar bones. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also put together Florence Pugh’s iconic sheer Barbiecore moment—had Ashley pair the look with black pumps, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and a watch by TAG Heuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The FADER

FKA twigs has a day at the beach in the steamy “killer” video

FKA twigs stans on TikTok had a minor meltdown last month when the pop auteur shared a clip of her making out with Arón Piper, the Spanish heartthrob who acts in Netflix's Elite. Since the clip was soundtracked by twigs' excellent new song "killer," it was logical to assume that the PDA was in service of a new music video. And that's just what's been delivered today, directed by Yoann Lemoine. We see footage of twigs and Piper enjoy their, uh extremely potent chemistry on the sandy shores intercut with twigs' reliably sensational dance moves. Check it out above.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

497K+
Followers
30K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy