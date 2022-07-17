Pa. just passed the biggest corporate tax cut ‘in more than a generation.’ How it could make the Lehigh Valley more attractive to businesses

The passing of Pennsylvania’s latest budget last week was an early Christmas present for Don Cunningham.

The president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. , whose job is to attract manufacturing and other businesses to the region, was ecstatic about the corporate tax cuts that were included in the bipartisan deal Gov. Tom Wolf signed on July 8.

It will cut the corporate net income tax from 9.99% to 8.99% on Jan. 1, then gradually reduce it each year in phases until 2031, when it reaches 4.99%.

“That rate at 9.99 has always been a black mark for us doing business in Pennsylvania,” Cunningham said.

State Sen. Pat Browne, an Allentown Republican who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the tax reduction, along with some other changes to the tax code, are “the most significant changes to improve the economic climate here in Pennsylvania in more than a generation.”

“As a result of these critical tax changes, Pennsylvania’s overall business tax climate will soon be the most competitive among our Northeastern states and among the most competitive in the nation,” Browne said in a statement.

Second-highest in U.S.

Even though the Lehigh Valley has been seeing economic growth in recent years, about the only selling point on corporate taxes that could be made was that Pennsylvania’s rate was lower than New Jersey’s rate of 11.99%. However, according to the Tax Foundation, those are the two highest rates in the U.S.

“One of the most significant misconceptions about the corporate income tax is that it is borne entirely by businesses,” the Tax Foundation’s Timothy Vermeer said to the state House Majority Policy Committee in June. “In fact, like most taxpayers, business owners often adjust their behavior to minimize tax liabilities. As a result, the incidence of the corporate income tax is not borne entirely by capital owners. It shifts to workers in the form of lower wages, fewer employment opportunities, or higher costs of finished goods.”

The PA Chamber of Business and Industry said if the 2031 figure of 4.99% were applied today, it would be the sixth lowest in the country.

“Pennsylvania has so much to offer investors and entrepreneurs,” said Luke Bernstein, president and CEO of the PA Chamber. “These tax reforms instantly make us more globally competitive and allow us to focus on Pennsylvania’s strengths as a hub of global commerce and opportunity — our prime location, world-class educational institutions, innovative workforce and more.”

Attracting a company to a place with a nearly 10% rate has been a heavy lift. Business organizations had been asking for a reduction for years, as the current rate has been in effect since 1995, the PA Chamber said.

Getting the word out

The LVEDC was quick to get the word out after the budget passed. It sent out an immediate email blast to out-of-state businesses touting the new rates.

Cunningham said it’s likely a number of companies simply rejected the Lehigh Valley, and Pennsylvania as a whole, before reaching out to LVEDC because of the tax rates.

“Honestly, it could just as easily be called site rejection,” Cunningham said of the tax rate. “And the people who reject you before they even talk to you, taxes were the issue, right? If somebody’s going down the list, doing a comparison looking at different markets, you get rejected before you even enter into the competition just based on that rate.”

For companies that did express interest, Cunningham and other officials spent a lot of time and energy trying to point out the Lehigh Valley’s advantages — besides the fact it wasn’t in New Jersey.

“That rate on a ledger has been an obstacle and I think a lot of times we’ve been rejected before we even knew anybody was out there,” Cunningham said. “That’s really been the issue. I’ve had a lot of national real estate and site selection people tell us that some people won’t look at anybody but the top 25 states on rates.

“We’d have to spend a lot of time explaining to people the only tax bill that really matters is the total tax bill. So if you could come in cheaper in other areas where there were local property taxes or income or you know, anything like that, we would try to run lots of equations to show that we still balanced out in a good place.”

But that wouldn’t work if the companies had already written off the Lehigh Valley.

“In order to be able to do that, you have to have somebody actually speak to you and give you that shot,” Cunningham said. “Hopefully now, when they see that not only is the tax rate better, but it’s on a pathway to get even lower, more competitive, that will open up some doors that have previously been closed.”

