ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. just passed the biggest corporate tax cut ‘in more than a generation.’ How it could make the Lehigh Valley more attractive to businesses

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

The passing of Pennsylvania’s latest budget last week was an early Christmas present for Don Cunningham.

The president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. , whose job is to attract manufacturing and other businesses to the region, was ecstatic about the corporate tax cuts that were included in the bipartisan deal Gov. Tom Wolf signed on July 8.

It will cut the corporate net income tax from 9.99% to 8.99% on Jan. 1, then gradually reduce it each year in phases until 2031, when it reaches 4.99%.

“That rate at 9.99 has always been a black mark for us doing business in Pennsylvania,” Cunningham said.

State Sen. Pat Browne, an Allentown Republican who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the tax reduction, along with some other changes to the tax code, are “the most significant changes to improve the economic climate here in Pennsylvania in more than a generation.”

“As a result of these critical tax changes, Pennsylvania’s overall business tax climate will soon be the most competitive among our Northeastern states and among the most competitive in the nation,” Browne said in a statement.

Second-highest in U.S.

Even though the Lehigh Valley has been seeing economic growth in recent years, about the only selling point on corporate taxes that could be made was that Pennsylvania’s rate was lower than New Jersey’s rate of 11.99%. However, according to the Tax Foundation, those are the two highest rates in the U.S.

“One of the most significant misconceptions about the corporate income tax is that it is borne entirely by businesses,” the Tax Foundation’s Timothy Vermeer said to the state House Majority Policy Committee in June. “In fact, like most taxpayers, business owners often adjust their behavior to minimize tax liabilities. As a result, the incidence of the corporate income tax is not borne entirely by capital owners. It shifts to workers in the form of lower wages, fewer employment opportunities, or higher costs of finished goods.”

The PA Chamber of Business and Industry said if the 2031 figure of 4.99% were applied today, it would be the sixth lowest in the country.

“Pennsylvania has so much to offer investors and entrepreneurs,” said Luke Bernstein, president and CEO of the PA Chamber. “These tax reforms instantly make us more globally competitive and allow us to focus on Pennsylvania’s strengths as a hub of global commerce and opportunity — our prime location, world-class educational institutions, innovative workforce and more.”

Attracting a company to a place with a nearly 10% rate has been a heavy lift. Business organizations had been asking for a reduction for years, as the current rate has been in effect since 1995, the PA Chamber said.

Getting the word out

The LVEDC was quick to get the word out after the budget passed. It sent out an immediate email blast to out-of-state businesses touting the new rates.

Cunningham said it’s likely a number of companies simply rejected the Lehigh Valley, and Pennsylvania as a whole, before reaching out to LVEDC because of the tax rates.

“Honestly, it could just as easily be called site rejection,” Cunningham said of the tax rate. “And the people who reject you before they even talk to you, taxes were the issue, right? If somebody’s going down the list, doing a comparison looking at different markets, you get rejected before you even enter into the competition just based on that rate.”

For companies that did express interest, Cunningham and other officials spent a lot of time and energy trying to point out the Lehigh Valley’s advantages — besides the fact it wasn’t in New Jersey.

“That rate on a ledger has been an obstacle and I think a lot of times we’ve been rejected before we even knew anybody was out there,” Cunningham said. “That’s really been the issue. I’ve had a lot of national real estate and site selection people tell us that some people won’t look at anybody but the top 25 states on rates.

“We’d have to spend a lot of time explaining to people the only tax bill that really matters is the total tax bill. So if you could come in cheaper in other areas where there were local property taxes or income or you know, anything like that, we would try to run lots of equations to show that we still balanced out in a good place.”

But that wouldn’t work if the companies had already written off the Lehigh Valley.

“In order to be able to do that, you have to have somebody actually speak to you and give you that shot,” Cunningham said. “Hopefully now, when they see that not only is the tax rate better, but it’s on a pathway to get even lower, more competitive, that will open up some doors that have previously been closed.”

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

Comments / 40

Bob
4d ago

No corporate tax cuts should be allowed unless the company granted it hires enough local people and pays them good wages. In addition the amount of wage tax collected by the state must exceed the monies lost by reducing the corporate tax rate to the company so there is a net gain.

Reply(9)
5
happyday
4d ago

again: why didn't we tax payers get some money back???? we need relief to keep from being out on the street.

Reply(16)
7
Fed Up American.
4d ago

Now the people of Pennsylvania will get the taxes put on them somewhere Thank you Representatives and WolfHope you all got enough in your bank accounts

Reply(2)
3
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

$1.5 million in ARPA funds heads to Pennsylvania municipalities

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury has a plan in motion to channel unclaimed funds from last year’s first round of ARPA payments to Pennsylvania municipalities. The funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program, total more than $1.5 million and have been sent to qualifying municipalities. “About 75 municipalities didn’t apply for ARPA local recovery funds last year,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “The funds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania receives $268M in American Rescue Plan funding for small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that Pennsylvania has been awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. The American Rescue Plan reauthorized and expanded the SSBCI, which was originally established by Congress […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Allentown, PA
Government
Allentown, PA
Business
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. small businesses getting $267.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding

The first round of American Rescue Plan funding for small businesses is heading out to a group of nine states and Pennsylvania tops the list with $267.8 million. The American Rescue Plan signed in March by President Joe Biden reauthorized the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) and expanded it to a pool of $10 billion to give small businesses the capital they need to grow.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Find out what's in the new Pa. budget during this virtual forum

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. A week after their June 30 deadline, Pennsylvania lawmakers approved a new state budget. The $45 billion spending plan, which was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Cunningham
Person
Pat Browne
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Peach Season Presses on Despite Freeze

LEBANON, Pa. — How’s peach season going?. The answer is going to vary from “good” to “terrible” depending on what part of Pennsylvania the grower is from. Dennis and Glenn Seyfert, of Seyfert Orchards in Lebanon, would unfortunately say the latter. “We don’t have...
LEBANON, PA
therecord-online.com

More transparency sought in Pennsylvania oil, gas industry

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania continues to be a major producer of natural gas, and some state leaders want more transparency and information from the oil and gas industry. A proposed bill from Christopher Rabb, D-Philadelphia, would expand the reporting requirements for shale gas companies on their wells. House Bill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Republicans adamant on election reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the Midstate are not giving up the fight to change elections in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) has been a leading voice in the calls for GOP-driven election reform. The changes Republicans want include more strict voter ID requirements, allowing pre-canvassing or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Taxes#Business Tax#Tax Bill#State#Republican#The Tax Foundation
erienewsnow.com

Wolf's Charter School Regulations Tossed During Budget Negotiations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - The major education spending increase in this year’s budget is a win for many advocates across the state. However, some say it comes at a cost. Gov. Wolf’s charter school regulations were approved in March by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) for charter and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Wolf administration warns Pennsylvania seniors to be careful during this week's extremely high temperatures

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration issued a warning to Pennsylvanians on Wednesday to be cautious in the midst of this week's hot, humid conditions. The brunt of the message was directed at older Pennsylvanians, who may be less able to respond well to extreme temperatures and could be taking certain medications that can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Money available for Pennsylvania veterans, families facing financial burden

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania veterans or their beneficiaries facing financial hardship may be eligible for the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program. Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy