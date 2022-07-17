Fire causes $5,000 in damage to home in Appleton

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO