Fire causes $5,000 in damage to home in Appleton

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old Iola man was formally charged Tuesday with a police chase that damaged a Waupaca County squad car on Friday. Lucas Hohn is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, which are felonies. He’s also charged with his 2nd OWI offense, operating a motor vehicle after his license was revoked, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, which are misdemeanors. Together, the felony charges carry more than 13 years in prison if convicted.
