Appleton, WI

Fire causes $5,000 in damage to home in Appleton

By FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire has caused $5,000 in damage to a home in Appleton. Crews...

fox11online.com

WBAY Green Bay

One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another is in a Green Bay hospital following a fiery crash in Door County’s town of Egg Harbor. The crash was reported just before 9 o’clock Tuesday night. A deputy found a pickup truck already engulfed on Heritage Lake Road near County Highway E.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay PD Investigates Eastside Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 700 Blk of Chapel View Rd just after 11pm last night (WED) for the report of a physical disturbance involving two people. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers encountered a distraught person who...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton, WI
Accidents
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere church and restaurant recover year after fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Driver throws drugs out of car during chase on I-41

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Racine man was arrested after a chase on Highway 41 in which drugs were thrown from the vehicle. Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies have released video of the chase, which began just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Winnebago County deputies notified Fond du...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
#Accident
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Waupaca County investigates underage drinking party

The sheriff's office is investigating underage drinking, trespassing, and property damage. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Through the eyes of birds and dogs. New findings might change our perceptions about how birds and dogs see the world. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A conversation with Neil Anderson. The zoo has grown dramatically during...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Porta-potty burned to the ground in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A porta-potty was burned to the ground over the weekend in Winnebago County at a local boat landing. The Lake Poygan Boat Landing in the Town of Winneconne is without its porta-potty after being burnt to a crisp. Officials with the Winnebago County Parks wrote on Facebook that they believe the incident happened on Friday afternoon, Friday night, or Saturday.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Search underway in Ozaukee County for missing 14-year-old boy

July 19, 2022 – Village of Fredonia, WI – UPDATE: Missing boy has been located and is safe and unharmed. Thank you to everyone who assisted in the search and shared the message. Ozaukee County Sheriff is looking for assistance in locating 14-year -old Mason Schroeder from the...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: County Road C in Manitowoc reopened after semi overturn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the crash on County Road C that involved a semi-truck that overturned. According to an update on Facebook, County Road C is reopened and the crash has been cleared as of 7:30 p.m. No...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 high speed pursuit-interstate 41

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Iola man charged with chase, hitting Waupaca County squad car

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old Iola man was formally charged Tuesday with a police chase that damaged a Waupaca County squad car on Friday. Lucas Hohn is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, which are felonies. He’s also charged with his 2nd OWI offense, operating a motor vehicle after his license was revoked, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, which are misdemeanors. Together, the felony charges carry more than 13 years in prison if convicted.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for killing grandmother

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man who killed his grandmother because she reported him to police was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years, six months in prison. Greg Spittel was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide and several other counts, including obstruction. Fond du Lac County Judge Paul Czisny also...
WAUPUN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road. Authorities told Action 2 News that the...
APPLETON, WI

