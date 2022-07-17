ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossiter, PA

DISPUTE LEADS TO CHARGES AGAINST TWO MEN

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

State police say two people have been charged with harassment after a...

www.wdadradio.com

WTAJ

Former PA police chief charged in theft of federal evidence

ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A former police chief in Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court after admitting to stealing from the police evidence room. Thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl were taken from his department’s evidence room. The former chief has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT, DRUG BUST

Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. During the investigation, police found a woman was visibly injured. David Mains, Sr. was taken into custody at that point and transported to the Indiana County Jail for an arraignment hearing before Judge Christopher Welch.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry couple face assault and related charges following a domestic dispute that occurred on Hill City Road on June 28. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Kevin Jon Laroche Jr., and 36-year-old Karly Sue Sorensen-Laroche, both of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

CHARGES FILED IN MARCH SHOOTING IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Make Multiple DUI Arrests

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Subaru WRX/STI for a summary traffic violation around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, near Reynoldsville Sykesville Road and Shinbone Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Upon further investigation, the arrestee was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cresson woman busted with meth, heroin in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A large amount of drugs are off the streets of Logan Township following an early morning drug bust. On Tuesday, July 19 at around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was spotted by an officer at the Quick and Eazy car wash in the Greenwood section of Altoona. They noted that it […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with slapping child, hitting woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a woman said he hit her and a two-year-old child. Trey Greene, 23, was arrested on Friday, July 15 after he had an argument with the woman at a home along Beech Avenue, according to Altoona police. An older child in the home told police Greene slapped the two-year-old toddler twice prior to the argument for not lying down.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1M from stepmother

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newry couple has been arrested after being accused of taking nearly $1,000,000 from their stepmother and also selling her home right out from underneath her. David Dickman, 45, and Melissa Dickman, 44, are facing multiple felony charges including theft and endangering the welfare of a dependent after being accused […]
NEWRY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman racks up charges after assaulting officers, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her bag and then doubling down to assault police while in a holding cell, officers report. Juliet Hampton, 35, was found outside of the UPMC Altoona emergency department yelling and arguing with a man at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate gun reported stolen from Brockway business

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a gun was reported stolen from a Brockway business in Snyder Township. Police were called to Preston Dairy Equipment on Route 28 after a handgun was discovered missing from an office drawer. It’s reported that an unknown white male entered the business July 17 between 6 […]
BROCKWAY, PA
wesb.com

Reports of Fake $100 Bills Circulating in Elk County

There are reports of fake $100 bills circulating in the region. St. Marys Police are reporting of incidents of fake $100 bills labeled “For Motion Picture Purposes” at several locations in Elk County. Businesses are advised to be on the lookout for such bills. If you are offered...
ELK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

DETAILS ON TWO ACCIDENTS RELEASED BY STATE POLICE

State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested after 6-hour police standoff in Emporium

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 39-year-old man following a lengthy standoff Sunday. On July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:43 p.m., police were stationed at the 400 block of W Allegany Avenue in Emporium Borough, according to a release from state police in Emporium. It began after a report of […]
EMPORIUM, PA

