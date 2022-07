EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito arrested a 32-year-old Pittsburg man suspected in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left the victim in critical condition. Officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of School Street and South 53rd Street and found a gunshot victim in the 900 block of South 55th Street. Officers provided emergency aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

12 HOURS AGO