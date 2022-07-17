ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Documenta art fair chief quits in anti-Semitism row

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of a world-famous German art show has quit in a row over an artwork condemned as anti-Semitic. The Documenta 15 show in Kassel briefly included a mural showing a soldier with a pig's head and a Star of David. The mural also depicted a character with fangs,...

www.bbc.com

