Marion County lawmen memorialized: Part of Ohio 309 renamed to honor Bender family

Two beloved members of the Marion County law enforcement family are being permanently memorialized.

The families of Deputy Bill Bender and Trooper Randy Bender were joined Friday morning by members of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, and Marion Police Department as well as a few elected officials to honor the memory of the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Two signs honoring the men were unveiled during the ceremony held at the sheriff's office. The Ohio Department of Transportation will install the signs along a portion of Ohio 309 west of Marion. According to the text of Ohio House Bill 291, the portion of Ohio 309 between its junctions with Marion-Williamsport Road West and Holland Road has been designated the "Deputy Sheriff Bill Bender and Trooper Randy Bender Memorial Highway."

The father and son died nine years apart, both as a result of automobile crashes. Deputy Bender was killed in a crash on July 2, 1973, while on the way to set up a road block at the junction of Ohio 37 and Ohio 309 in Marion County. The road block was called for in an effort to capture two inmates who had escaped from a local jail.

Trooper Bender, who was assigned to the Marion Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, died on Nov. 20, 1982, from injuries he suffered after being struck by a tractor trailer in October of that year while he was directing traffic in a construction zone at the junction of U.S. 23 and Ohio 53 in Wyandot County.

Nancy Bender Eilerman and Todd Bender, children of Bill Bender and siblings to Randy Bender, and Becky Bender Beeney, daughter of Randy Bender and granddaughter of Bill Bender, expressed gratitude for the honor and respect being shown to their family.

"I'm very grateful that we've got this public memorial to my father and brother," Eilerman said. "My only regret is that my mother didn't live long enough to see this day. She would've been very excited and appreciative."

Beeney said it will be special to see her father and grandfather honored along with other local enforcement officers who have given their lives in service to the community.

"I think growing up, seeing signs along the road, for other troopers, that this is very meaningful that we'll see our family honored," Beeney said.

Todd Bender said to have fellow law enforcement families honoring his own family holds great meaning for him.

"It's very special to me to have the larger blue family honoring our family, our fallen members," he said. "It has been a very long and hard journey, but, as I shared with the Marion County sheriff, both Bill and Randy loved their jobs. Both of them loved their home families as well as their blue brothers and sisters. As heartbreaking as this has been for our family, I would never take that joy away from either Randy or Bill, because it was the love and passion of their lives.

"I'm glad that they were able to follow their passions and their loves. They will always be in my heart and I'm grateful that everyone here today is remembering their lives and their sacrifice."

Beeney was still a young child when her father died. She noted that while she had "very few memories" of him, she appreciates the opportunity to learn more about who he was and what he contributed to the community.

"I was seven when he passed, so I have very few memories, so it brings tears to my eyes because I never — it's sometimes easier not to speak," she said. "So growing up I didn't get to hear many stories, so it's nice to know the legacy that I come from."

Todd Bender reflected on the personalities and character of his father and brother.

"Ornery. Perfectionist. Dedicated. Loyal. Honest to a fault," he said. "You could trust and rely on both Bill and Randy Bender. Troopers have described Randy Bender as being 'spit and polished,' and Randy was all that and more. They were both very dedicated to service. They took their jobs very seriously, were very loyal, very loving, and very supportive of both their families at home as well as their blue families."

Eilerman said that Bill Bender worked at Marion Power Shovel for many years before he became a law enforcement officer, which was the true passion of his work life.

"He started riding as an auxiliary (deputy) with the sheriff's department and discovered his love, passion for that job," she recalled. "He quit at the Marion Power Shovel to go as a full time sheriff's deputy and he was extremely proud to do that. He loved it. He loved his job."

Craig Massie, who served as a spokesman for the Bender family during Friday's ceremony, said he and family member Brian Bender worked with local law enforcement officials and Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, to ensure the roadway designation for Bill and Randy Bender.

"I'd like to give a heartfelt thanks to all the law enforcement people here for their service and for taking time to remember our family and what it takes to get this done," Massie said. "We went to the Statehouse a number of times, working with Tracy to get this done. When you see those signs out there, it's not as easily done as you might think. ... I appreciate everyone's help and support."

Richardson attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the Bender family for the sacrifice of their loved ones, calling the occasion "an important and memorable day."

“It was an honor to bring forth this legislation to commemorate the Bender family for their public service,” said Richardson. “Both father and son pledged their lives to protect a community that they called home. To see the people on hand at the ceremony shows how much of an impact the Bender’s have in Marion and the county. It was a privilege to be there today.”

Sheriff Matt Bayles told the crowd gathered for the ceremony that a memorial to the father and son should have been in place long ago.

"I was seven years old when Bill died. I was 13 when Randy died. I'm now 56. This has been a long time coming — way too long," Bayles said. "I'm sure they both loved hearing 'thank you' from people in the public for helping them out in some way. Every law enforcement officer loves to hear those two words from the public because that means a job well done.

"I'm sure both of them loved to protect the innocent and see justice done. A wrong they helped to right, being that thin blue line protecting good from evil. There's a saying written on the National Law Enforcement Memorial wall in Washington, DC, that describes both of them: 'It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.'"

Bayles noted that two wings of the sheriff's office on Executive Drive in Marion have been dedicated to the memory of Deputy Bill Bender and Deputy Brandy Winfield, another local law enforcement officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

"That was important to me to do that when I became sheriff because they're part of our family and they'll always be part of our family," Bayles said. "The Bender family and the Winfield family will always be members of our law enforcement family. Always. Bill and Randy will not be forgotten, and we want you to know that. I'm so happy this dedication is happening today. The only thing that would make me happier is if they were here and I could shake their hands. I've could've met them."

Lt. Col. Chuck Jones, assistant superintendent of the Ohio Highway Patrol and a Marion County native, also paid tribute to the Bender family during Friday's ceremony.

"As many have said, this is long overdue," Jones said. "It is my solemn privilege as assistant superintendent in the Ohio State Highway Patrol to be here to honor two fallen heroes and their family. Today's highway dedication is a poignant reminder of the risk law enforcement officers continually face. Each day across our state and our nation, thousands of women and men perform their life's work — a life dedicated to service above self, without hesitation and knowing the potential dangers.

"Policing is a noble profession and Trooper Randy Bender and Deputy Bill Bender were both noble servants. They both faithfully represented their respective agencies with great pride, dignity, and honor."

Deputy Bill Bender and Trooper Randy Bender are two of the five local officers included on the Marion Law Enforcement Memorial located in Marion Cemetery. In addition to the Benders, the men whose names are inscribed on the memorial wall include Patrolman Jerome Hotstetter and Capt. Edward Masterson from the Marion Police Department and Deputy Brandy Winfield from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter