Brandi Wilson: Volunteers critical for Marion County Historical Society

I recently saw a quote that said, “Time is precious; waste it wisely.” While I did not know who to give accolades to for these wise words, I started reflecting on their message.

The Marion County Historical Society has a mission of collecting, preserving and sharing Marion County, Ohio, history. We have a vast collection on display at Heritage Hall for all the world to see. As a non-profit, we have a small staff of two full-time employees and one-part time employee. Despite the small team, we make many exciting things happen; annually, we update the atrium with a new exhibit and host many events like "Dinner with the Presidents," "A Night at Heritage Hall," "History Alive," and, well, we do so much more. But let me tell you a secret, we cannot do these things alone; there are not enough hours in the day, so how do we make it all happen? Volunteers.

Volunteers play a vital role in the operations of the Marion County Historical Society. I am unsure how we would keep our doors open without their hard work and dedication. Our volunteers help maintain the building and grounds, set exhibits, operate the gift shop, lead tours, work in the archive department, help with historical research and participate in reenactments.

Right now, more than ever, the Marion County Historical Society is in need of volunteers. So if you have a few spare hours a day, a week, a month that you can stop in and help out, WE NEED YOU!

We know that you are giving of your time and self, so we promise you will not be asked to do anything we would not do, like skydiving off the rooftop, for example; never tried this, and we will not ask you to try it either. We try to match your interests with our needs. We may be a museum, but we also like to have fun and want you to enjoy your time here.

Maybe you are a high school student who needs volunteer hours to impress the college admissions folks, or you have recently retired and are looking to try something new. No matter why you are volunteering, we will be excited that you chose to give us your precious time. Who better to help us with our mission than the citizens of Marion County. Also, to sweeten the deal just a little, we have been known to provide popcorn to our volunteers; I mean, that alone makes volunteering at MCHS a solid choice.

If you are interested in speaking to us about volunteer opportunities, we can be reached at 740-387-4255. Also, please see all our upcoming events on Facebook or at marionhistory.com.

Brandi Wilson is the director of the Marion County Historical Society. She can be reached at 740-387-4255 or mchs@marionhistory.com.