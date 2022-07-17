ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Retired Hibbing educator leaves legacy as ‘icon in education’

By MARIE TOLONEN
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wE0t9_0giZY9AM00
June B. Hendrickson SUBMITTED

HIBBING — For more than six decades June B. Hendrickson played an integral role in Independent School District 701 Hibbing.

Hendrickson, a University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate was first hired to the Hibbing School District in 1951 and retired from teaching in 1995, according to an article written by Jack Lynch in conjunction with Hendrickson being named among 100 Invidividuals Who Most Influenced Hibbing in the Twentieth Century.

After her retirement Hendrickson was elected to the Hibbing School Board, where she would serve as a director for 17 years.

Hendrickson, 92, died on July 2, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, according to an obituary published in the Mesabi Tribune and is fondly remembered as an “icon'' in education, who always had the students’ best interests in mind and as a selfless volunteer who dedicated countless hours to various organizations.

In an article written by Melissa Cox five years into Hendrickson’s time on the school board, she was asked about her wishes for her former students.

“I hope I taught them to be responsible citizens of the community,” she is quoted as saying. “That they could find gainful employment. And that just everything works out well for them.”

Robert Belluzzo, a retired school superintendent with the Hibbing School District said it was “a privilege and great opportunity for him to teach with June” early in his career.

“She truly was a master teacher,” Belluzzo said via email. “She became a driving force in introducing technology to the elementary students in the early years of computers in education.”

Belluzzo went on to talk about Hendrickson’s commitment to the Hibbing School District.

“June cared deeply about having a quality education system in Hibbing even after her retirement and she earned a seat on the school board. After becoming Superintendent of the Hibbing Public Schools, I could always count on June for support and guidance. She was a colleague and a friend. I will miss her.”

Hibbing School Superintendent Richard Aldrich talked about Hendrickson’s commitment to education and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Her passion for teaching, learning, and leadership will always serve as a beacon for the Hibbing Public Schools.”

Hibbing School Board Chair John Berklich said when he was first elected to the school board 28 years ago, he took a tour of all the schools and that’s when he met Hendrickson for the first time.

“She came up to me and told me what she needed at the Washington School,” Berklich recalled.”

A few years later Hendrickson was elected to the school board, where Berklich said she was “an excellent source of experience and knowledge throughout her time on the school board.”

“We went to several conferences together, and we learned a lot together,” Berklich added. “When you think you know it all, there’s more to learn.”

Berklich said Hendrickson continued to follow the school board, and would attend meetings to provide insight when there was a matter that she could help out with.

“She was always into education for the betterment of the students,” Berklich concluded.

Jeff Polcher, a Hibbing alumni now in his third term on the Hibbing School Board, said although he never was a student of Hendrickson’s he was familiar with her growing up.

“Everybody knew who she was,” Hendrickson said. “She was a tiny woman who was always there.”

It wasn’t until he was elected to the school board about 13 years ago that Polcher became acquainted with Hendrickson.

“She took me under her wing and taught me how the system works,” Polcher said. “She was just an amazing person.”

In his first year as a school board director, Polcher said Hendrickson gave him a piece of advice that stuck with him. Polcher said he was questioning some of his decisions, when Hendrickson told him to ask himself if what he did was in the best interest of the kids.

“And if the answer is yes, then you made the right decision,” Polcher recalled Hendrickson telling him.

Wanda Cimermancic said she’s known Hendrickson her entire life, and fondly remembers her as a mentor and role model that helped inspire her to pursue a career in education.

Cimermancic’s father, Carmen Fumia and Hendrickson were colleagues at the Washington Elementary School, where they taught sixth grade. The two were eventually joined by Nina Passeri and Laverne Walters.

“One of the special things was that the four of them started to departmentalize to prepare the kids to go to the junior high,” Cimermancic said. “June taught math, dad science, Nina reading,

“So, the kids would move from room to room at the junior level, so it was a stepping stone,” Cimermancic said. “Dad believes it was one of the first schools in the state to do this — that’s his recollection.”

“My dad just reflects on everybody getting along well and working together, and socializing outside of school,” she added.

Cimermancic followed in her father’s footsteps, and said listening to educators like Hendrickson, her father, and their colleagues inspired her.

When Cimermancic accepted a teaching position in her hometown at the Washington School, Hendrickson gave her a warm welcome.

“I didn’t teach with June, but she was in the building with a big smile on her face, welcoming and showing pride in someone she knew since I was born and the second generation of the Fumia family, and she seemed happy about that,” Cimermancic said.

Hendrickson is remembered for her generosity and the many opportunities she provided young people through the June B. Hendrickson Scholarship Fund, which her daughter, Christy Estey received when she pursued a degree in education at UMD.

After teaching in Esko for a brief period, Estey was hired to teach at the Washington in Hibbing.

“She got many opportunities to see June and thank June,” Cimermancic said. “It meant a lot to get the scholarship and eventually work with her in Hibbing.”

Hendrickson was present for a groundbreaking ceremony for an early childhood expansion held there last year, which Cimermancic said was fitting as Hendrickson’s “heart and soul” were in that building.

“She was there from when it opened, and it meant a great deal to her,” Cimermancic said. Hendrickson was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Duluth, and was the only child of Scandinavian immigrants, William and Signe Hendrickson.

She graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1947 and then at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and secondary education with a major in mathematics. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, where she received a master’s degree in mathematics.

In her 44 years of teaching in the Hibbing School District, Hendrickson was an innovative leader. Hendrickson started the Hibbing Academic and Talented (HAT) program, providing an enriching experience for students who are academically talented or have talents in the performing arts.

A dedicated educator and community member, Hendrickson received “a smorgasbord of awards,” as stated by Lynch and again in her obituary.

Former Hibbing Mayor Richard Nordvold declared March 30, 1995 as June Hendrickson Day in Hibbing.

Hendrickson’s long list of accolades includes being named among the 100 Individuals Who Most Influenced Hibbing in the Twentieth Century. She received the HERO Award for lifelong achievements and commitment to academic excellence for students in the Hibbing School District. She was the Soroptimist Woman of the Year Award winner in 1989. She received the UMD Distinguished Alumni Award, and in 2011 was honored as a Minnesota State School Board Member, among others.

Her community involvements included service to Meals on Wheels, Hibbing community Thanksgiving dinner, Hibbing Historical Society, St. Louis County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society, Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Board of Directors, American Cancer Society-Hibbing Chapter, Swedish Institute, UMD Alumni, St. Louis County Relay for Life.

Among the professional organizations Hendrickson was involved in are the Minnesota Educators of the Gifted and Talented, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, National Education Association, Education Minnesota, Retired Educators Association of Minnesota.

Hendrickson is survived by cousins from three cousins from the United States along with six cousins in the Swedish-speaking part of Finland.

A funeral service for Hendrickson is scheduled for July 18, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Small North Shore city gearing up for Festival of Sail

TWO HARBORS, MN. (KBJR) - Two Harbors is gearing up for its maiden voyage with the Festival of Sail. The festival kicks off the first weekend in August after it was moved from Duluth due to scheduled repairs on the sea wall near where the Tall Ships dock. Business owners...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Education
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Hibbing, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Finland, MN
City
Esko, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Figure Skating Club Wins on National Stage

NORWOOD, Mass.- Over the weekend three of Duluth Figure Skating Club’s skaters competed on a national stage at the 2022 Excel National Festival in Norwood Massachusetts. Two of the girls out of 400 skaters came away with medals. Alyssa Isackson out of Superior won bronze in the Excel intermediate...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sun County: Duluth travelers may now connect for free to MSP

DULUTH, MN-- Good news for all Northland travelers!. The airline announced Monday that Duluth-area travelers can book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, and it is now the same price as a trip originating from MPS. Sun Country and Landline’s partnership includes free Landline transport to and from...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Minnesota#Retirement#Obituary#Elementary Education#Secondary Education#University Of Minnesota#The Hibbing School Board#Guardian Angels#The Mesabi Tribune#The School Board
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Roundabout Project Undergoes Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — After weeks of delays, the Glenwood Roundabout Project is now underway. Crews didn’t have all the materials for the project, causing it to be put off. Now, the entire intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closed for construction. The St....
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

A six-year-old boy was rescued by an Instagram outdoorsman who was kayaking along the St. Louis River in Duluth last week. The entire incident was caught on David Jones' GoPro camera on July 5. Police in Duluth said at about 4:12 p.m., officers went to the 9900 block of Hudson...
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Brewing to Re-Open at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Brewing Company is in the process of putting in the finishing touches to it’s new location in the East Lakeside Neighborhood. Owners Sarah and Seth Maxim purchased the company two years ago and decided to make it their own while preserving the company’s legacy in making classic old world beers.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Missing girl last seen in Duluth area two weeks ago

Police say you should call 911 if you have information about a missing teenager. 14-year-old Carmen Thompson was last seen in Duluth on June 30th. She's described as Native American, 5'1", 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. The American Indian Community Housing...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Near triple-digit heat index to start the week, severe weather threat Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s and with temperatures begin near the dewpoints, dense fog is possible early Monday morning. Winds will continue to be from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure will move slightly to the south near the Ohio River valley as the next strong system develops over Montana.
DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy