Retired Hibbing educator leaves legacy as ‘icon in education’

June B. Hendrickson SUBMITTED

HIBBING — For more than six decades June B. Hendrickson played an integral role in Independent School District 701 Hibbing.

Hendrickson, a University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate was first hired to the Hibbing School District in 1951 and retired from teaching in 1995, according to an article written by Jack Lynch in conjunction with Hendrickson being named among 100 Invidividuals Who Most Influenced Hibbing in the Twentieth Century.

After her retirement Hendrickson was elected to the Hibbing School Board, where she would serve as a director for 17 years.

Hendrickson, 92, died on July 2, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, according to an obituary published in the Mesabi Tribune and is fondly remembered as an “icon'' in education, who always had the students’ best interests in mind and as a selfless volunteer who dedicated countless hours to various organizations.

In an article written by Melissa Cox five years into Hendrickson’s time on the school board, she was asked about her wishes for her former students.

“I hope I taught them to be responsible citizens of the community,” she is quoted as saying. “That they could find gainful employment. And that just everything works out well for them.”

Robert Belluzzo, a retired school superintendent with the Hibbing School District said it was “a privilege and great opportunity for him to teach with June” early in his career.

“She truly was a master teacher,” Belluzzo said via email. “She became a driving force in introducing technology to the elementary students in the early years of computers in education.”

Belluzzo went on to talk about Hendrickson’s commitment to the Hibbing School District.

“June cared deeply about having a quality education system in Hibbing even after her retirement and she earned a seat on the school board. After becoming Superintendent of the Hibbing Public Schools, I could always count on June for support and guidance. She was a colleague and a friend. I will miss her.”

Hibbing School Superintendent Richard Aldrich talked about Hendrickson’s commitment to education and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Her passion for teaching, learning, and leadership will always serve as a beacon for the Hibbing Public Schools.”

Hibbing School Board Chair John Berklich said when he was first elected to the school board 28 years ago, he took a tour of all the schools and that’s when he met Hendrickson for the first time.

“She came up to me and told me what she needed at the Washington School,” Berklich recalled.”

A few years later Hendrickson was elected to the school board, where Berklich said she was “an excellent source of experience and knowledge throughout her time on the school board.”

“We went to several conferences together, and we learned a lot together,” Berklich added. “When you think you know it all, there’s more to learn.”

Berklich said Hendrickson continued to follow the school board, and would attend meetings to provide insight when there was a matter that she could help out with.

“She was always into education for the betterment of the students,” Berklich concluded.

Jeff Polcher, a Hibbing alumni now in his third term on the Hibbing School Board, said although he never was a student of Hendrickson’s he was familiar with her growing up.

“Everybody knew who she was,” Hendrickson said. “She was a tiny woman who was always there.”

It wasn’t until he was elected to the school board about 13 years ago that Polcher became acquainted with Hendrickson.

“She took me under her wing and taught me how the system works,” Polcher said. “She was just an amazing person.”

In his first year as a school board director, Polcher said Hendrickson gave him a piece of advice that stuck with him. Polcher said he was questioning some of his decisions, when Hendrickson told him to ask himself if what he did was in the best interest of the kids.

“And if the answer is yes, then you made the right decision,” Polcher recalled Hendrickson telling him.

Wanda Cimermancic said she’s known Hendrickson her entire life, and fondly remembers her as a mentor and role model that helped inspire her to pursue a career in education.

Cimermancic’s father, Carmen Fumia and Hendrickson were colleagues at the Washington Elementary School, where they taught sixth grade. The two were eventually joined by Nina Passeri and Laverne Walters.

“One of the special things was that the four of them started to departmentalize to prepare the kids to go to the junior high,” Cimermancic said. “June taught math, dad science, Nina reading,

“So, the kids would move from room to room at the junior level, so it was a stepping stone,” Cimermancic said. “Dad believes it was one of the first schools in the state to do this — that’s his recollection.”

“My dad just reflects on everybody getting along well and working together, and socializing outside of school,” she added.

Cimermancic followed in her father’s footsteps, and said listening to educators like Hendrickson, her father, and their colleagues inspired her.

When Cimermancic accepted a teaching position in her hometown at the Washington School, Hendrickson gave her a warm welcome.

“I didn’t teach with June, but she was in the building with a big smile on her face, welcoming and showing pride in someone she knew since I was born and the second generation of the Fumia family, and she seemed happy about that,” Cimermancic said.

Hendrickson is remembered for her generosity and the many opportunities she provided young people through the June B. Hendrickson Scholarship Fund, which her daughter, Christy Estey received when she pursued a degree in education at UMD.

After teaching in Esko for a brief period, Estey was hired to teach at the Washington in Hibbing.

“She got many opportunities to see June and thank June,” Cimermancic said. “It meant a lot to get the scholarship and eventually work with her in Hibbing.”

Hendrickson was present for a groundbreaking ceremony for an early childhood expansion held there last year, which Cimermancic said was fitting as Hendrickson’s “heart and soul” were in that building.

“She was there from when it opened, and it meant a great deal to her,” Cimermancic said. Hendrickson was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Duluth, and was the only child of Scandinavian immigrants, William and Signe Hendrickson.

She graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1947 and then at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and secondary education with a major in mathematics. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, where she received a master’s degree in mathematics.

In her 44 years of teaching in the Hibbing School District, Hendrickson was an innovative leader. Hendrickson started the Hibbing Academic and Talented (HAT) program, providing an enriching experience for students who are academically talented or have talents in the performing arts.

A dedicated educator and community member, Hendrickson received “a smorgasbord of awards,” as stated by Lynch and again in her obituary.

Former Hibbing Mayor Richard Nordvold declared March 30, 1995 as June Hendrickson Day in Hibbing.

Hendrickson’s long list of accolades includes being named among the 100 Individuals Who Most Influenced Hibbing in the Twentieth Century. She received the HERO Award for lifelong achievements and commitment to academic excellence for students in the Hibbing School District. She was the Soroptimist Woman of the Year Award winner in 1989. She received the UMD Distinguished Alumni Award, and in 2011 was honored as a Minnesota State School Board Member, among others.

Her community involvements included service to Meals on Wheels, Hibbing community Thanksgiving dinner, Hibbing Historical Society, St. Louis County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society, Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Board of Directors, American Cancer Society-Hibbing Chapter, Swedish Institute, UMD Alumni, St. Louis County Relay for Life.

Among the professional organizations Hendrickson was involved in are the Minnesota Educators of the Gifted and Talented, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, National Education Association, Education Minnesota, Retired Educators Association of Minnesota.

Hendrickson is survived by cousins from three cousins from the United States along with six cousins in the Swedish-speaking part of Finland.

A funeral service for Hendrickson is scheduled for July 18, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.