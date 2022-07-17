DNR seeks public’s help to put final touches on wolf management plan

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials are heading down the home stretch of an update to the state’s 21 year-old wolf management plan and they are looking for more public comment before offering up a final document.

The update process began in earnest in 2020, and has included several different avenues for people to get involved including public questionnaires, virtual open houses, and educational webinars (including one last Wednesday night).

On June 23, the DNR opened up the draft plan to more public comment, with a deadline of Aug. 8 for those interested in reviewing it and offering opinions one last time.

Once that window closes, The DNR will put together the final plan, marking the end to a nearly three year process that also included input from a number of statewide stakeholders — including deer hunters, livestock owners and others — and was somewhat slowed by a pandemic that made meeting in person impossible.

The 50-page draft plan, and links to comment, can be found online at https://engage.dnr.state.mn.us/wolf-plan or https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/wolves/wolf-plan.html.

Dan Stark, large carnivore specialist for the Minnesota DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division, said officials are assessing and updating the information in the 2001 wolf plan based on new information about wolves collected over the past 20 years, which reflects current public attitudes and preferences, and continues to support a thriving wolf population.

The finalized plan will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation and includes, among other things, the framework for a wolf hunting season, should the long protected animal once again find itself delisted from the Federal Endangered Species List, where it has resided off and on since 1974.

At that time fewer than 1,000 gray wolves remained alive — all of them in Northeastern Minnesota — after centuries of unregulated hunting, trapping and poisoning.

“Because wolves are currently listed under the federal ESA as threatened in Minnesota, the state does not have the authority to currently decide whether there will be a wolf season or not,” Stark said. “However, the framework is included to identify the approach for how the Department will make a season decision following completion of the plan, and if wolves are removed from the list.”

Public comment at this point could still help shape the final plan, he said.

“Public comment may affect the plan where there is information identified that should be included, and modify sections or the information based on significant input that supports changes,” Stark said. “I think the two sections that are most likely to see any revisions are the strategic issues and the goals, objectives, and strategies. Following the public review, the DNR will revise the plan to address input received and release the final version of the plan.”

Since the public comment period opened, Stark said participation hasn’t been what DNR officials had expected it to be.

“We’ve had about 100 people respond to the questionnaire, however this is still early in the process and people are likely still reviewing the plan,” Stark said. “We held a webinar (Wednesday) and I think the themes that were identified include: Impacts to prey and livestock, mortality of wolves, support and opposition to having a season, depredation management and wolf population status and range. I think these are consistent themes that we’ve identified through other public engagement and represent opinions of residents of Minnesota.”

The original wolf management plan was adopted in 2001, after much discussion and stakeholder interaction statewide.

The DNR began the process of updating it with online public input meetings in the fall of 2020 that presented detailed information about each region of the Minnesota wolf range, sought participant input through an online survey and answered questions.

According to DNR officials, partners in the plan update include tribal staff as well as representatives of state and federal agencies, academic institutions, and other organizations involved in wolf management and research. A 20-member wolf plan advisory committee worked to identify issues and explore options for wolf conservation in Minnesota. Committee members represent hunting and trapping; wolf advocacy and animal rights; livestock and agriculture; and other interests.

—

In 2012, the gray wolf was removed from the endangered species list after a lengthy process. That ruling returned management to the states and allowed state agencies to hold wolf trapping and hunting seasons.

But in 2014 a federal judge, responding to a lawsuit filed two years earlier, ruled that the Service had erred in taking wolves off the endangered list too soon.

In 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serviceonce again announced that the gray wolf would be delisted. It became official on Jan. 4, 2021, allowing for individual state agencies to once again assume management of the species.

But in February of this year, it was put back on the list after U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White in California ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by the Humane Society of the United States and other wildlife organizations against the U.S. Department of the Interior in January 2021.

The DNR estimates Minnesota’s population at 2,700, with a 90 percent confidence interval. That means the actual number was likely somewhere from 2,244 to 3,252 statewide.

Wolf estimates after the 2012 to 2014 hunting/trapping seasons were 2,200 to 2,400.

—

Some highlights/findings directly from the draft plan include:

• If a hunting season is proposed in Minnesota, the objectives used as a rationale would be communicated transparently. For example, possible objectives could include managing wolf-livestock conflicts, aiding ungulate population recovery, reducing wolf disease outbreaks, or providing regulated hunting and trapping opportunities. With proper harvest and population monitoring, the effects of hunting and trapping on a wolf population can be evaluated, informing adjustments to seasons to ensure wolf conservation goals are supported.

• The divisions of Fish and Wildlife and Enforcement have direct responsibility for wolves, while other divisions play an indirect role through their own conservation work. The Large Carnivore Specialist, Furbearer and Wolf Research Scientist, and many conservation officers conduct specific wolf management functions at a cost of $350,000-$500,000 per year.

• Funding is primarily from the Wolf Management and Monitoring Account established by the legislature in 2013 for wolf management, research, damage control, enforcement, and education. Wolf license and application fees (2012-2014 only) and $0.50 from each deer license sold fund the account. Legislation was amended in 2017 to remove the deer license portion as of July 1 the year after ESA delisting. The account has roughly $1,200,000 as of July 1, 2021. In the absence of the 2022 federal court decision to return ESA protections to wolves in Minnesota, the Wolf Management and Monitoring Account would have been depleted by July 1, 2024 if it remained entirely dependent on revenue from deer hunting licenses.

• The USFWS Recovery Plan for the Eastern Timber Wolf (revised 1992) established a recovery goal of 1,251-1,400 wolves, to ensure their continued survival in Minnesota. To provide a buffer above this, the Minnesota DNR identified a minimum population level of 1,600 wolves in the 2001 plan. No maximum population goal was established.

• The wolf population has not been below 1,600 since the late 1980s. It was estimated as high as 3,020 in the early 2000s, but with a reduced deer population has stabilized at about 2,700 wolves.

• It is essential to emphasize that this decision framework will not prescribe an outcome (i.e., whether a season will ultimately be implemented). Rather it focuses on the factors that will be considered and the 955 process that will be followed, supporting transparency and efficiency for making season-related 956 decisions, in consultation with the public and the DNR’s management partners.

• Minnesotans are divided in their support for a wolf season. 974 o Nearly 50% of Minnesotans oppose and 41% support a wolf hunting season. Opposition 975 is higher for a wolf trapping season with nearly 60% of Minnesotans opposed and 30% 976 in support. 977 o High support for a season exists among deer hunters and livestock producers, and 978 presumably other un-surveyed sub-groups (e.g., trappers, other hunters).