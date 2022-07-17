ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival promises ‘events for all ages’

By LINDA TYSSEN
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HOYT LAKES – Nikki Swanson of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival committee has plenty of enthusiasm, and that’s just what she and fellow members of the group need when the fourth weekend of July draws near.

The event Thursday-Sunday, July 21-24, will commemorate the first such celebration of the town started in the mid-1950s to provide housing for employees of the new Erie Mining Company. The fall of 1955 the residents got together at Birch Cove on Colby Lake for a city picnic, reads the Water Carnival website. “This became an annual event and grew bigger each year as the town grew and prospered. The Colby Lake Water Ski Club was formed, and the members began to put on a spectacular show at the picnic. Soon more events were organized, rides brought in, food and beer booths added. It was officially named the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival.”

The Hoyt Lakes Business Association ran the event for several years, as well as the Jay-Cees, Hoyt Lakes Fire Department, and the Chamber of Commerce. In 1991, the current non-profit organization, the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival Committee, Inc. began organizing the event. “What started as a City Picnic has now grown into a 4-day festival that draws thousands of people to Hoyt Lakes and the surrounding communities. Events now include softball, volleyball, and bean bag tournaments, 5K race, turtle races, bingo, queen coronation, parade, fireworks, Shockwaves water ski show, live music and much, much more!” the website reads.

Swanson said in a phone interview, “Yes, we work really hard all year to raise money for this event. People are shocked when they do find out how much everything really is! They don't realize that just putting on a parade is thousands of dollars, and that's just one event. Sponsorships are a large portion of our income. We greatly appreciate all our sponsors. We do events like burger fries and bingo during the year to also raise money.”

Swanson said, “We work hard to have events that entertain all ages. This year we have the Hibbing K9, who was America's Top Dog, doing a demonstration. We have a craft fair, mini golf course, just to name a few. Of course, our bands definitely are a main attraction. The popular Northwoods band with Meteorologist Hunter McCullough will start off the weekend on Thursday after the Miss Hoyt Lake coronation and community picnic.

“Our parade on Saturday starts at noon and we are still accepting participants! We encourage fun floats and others! For $10 you get a wristband for all weekend events.”

Thursday, July 21

Book Sale at the Hoyt Lakes Library

4-7 p.m. Community Picnic Sponsored by PolyMet Mining

5 p.m. Holey Board Tournament

6 p.m. Miss Hoyt Lakes Queen Coronation

7-10 p.m. Northwoods Band

———

Friday, July 22

11 a.m. Water Carnival Golf Tournament

1-2:30 p.m. Turtle Races

2:30 p.m.

Firetruck Rides – after the turtle races

3:00 p.m.

Kids Events at the Midway

5:00 p.m.

Hibbing Police Dept. K-9 Demo – America’s Top Dog Winner Chase and Dottie

6:00 p.m.

Shockwaves – Water Ski Show

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music by Shakey at Best

8:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

Live music by GB Leighton!

———

Saturday, July 23

7-11 a.m.

Youth Hockey Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.

5K Road Race (walk/run)

9 a.m.

Kids half mile fun run (following the 5K road race)

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Book Sale at the Hoyt Lakes Library

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Summer Craft Fair at the Hoyt Lakes Arena

Noon

Parade

2 p.m.

Shockwaves Ski Show

Bingo at the Community Building

5:45 pm

Hot dog Eating Contest

6- 8 p.m.

Live Music by Honkytonks and Hangovers

7 p.m.

Adult Ping Pong Drop

8:30 p.m. -12:45 a.m.

Live music by Pop Rocks

10:15 p.m.

Gigantic Fireworks Display

———

Sunday, July 24

7-11 a.m.

Youth Hockey Pancake Breakfast

Noon

Bean Bag Tournament

Noon

Sunday’s Kids Day – Kid’s Races followed by the sand pile – Proudly Sponsored by NorthRidge Community Credit Union

1 p.m.

Kids Sundae Sunday – Free build your own sundae bar

1-4 p.m.

Bingo at the Community Center

2-5 p.m.

Jam Session open to the public

