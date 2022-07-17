ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Six girls vie for Miss Hoyt Lakes 2022

By LINDA TYSSEN
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HOYT LAKES — Six young women are seeking the title of Miss Hoyt Lakes 2022, and the winner will be crowned at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday on the main stage at the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival.

Candidates are Madi Bauman, Hailey Baxter, Emily Beyer, Jessa Olmstead, Bethany Polla and Kara Swanson.

Kylie Meyer, the reigning Miss Hoyt Lakes, will preside at the event. Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto will be the emcee.

The girls in charge of the flowers, sashes, and crowns are the “Ponto Peas,” Anna, Carolyn, Morgan, and Olivia, quadruplet daughters of Allyson and Tony Ponto.

Kara Swanson is the daughter of Rob and Nikki Swanson and Amy and Stacy Michels. Her activities include TRIBE, pep club, golf, and volleyball. She will be graduating with her A.A. degree before high school is over, so she plans on getting a jumpstart in pursuing something in the medical field. Her sponsor is East Range Automotive. She is the sister of the current queen Kylie Meyer.

Bethany Polla is the daughter of Cassie and Kevin Polla. She is involved in softball, volleyball, basketball, pep club, snoball committee, prom committee, NHS, TRIBE, yearbook staff, and student council. After high school, she plans to attend college for a degree in elementary education. Her sponsor is Mesaba Drug.

Jessa Olmstead is the daughter of Anna Olmstead. She would like to study toward becoming a lawyer. Her sponsor is Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union.

Hailey Baxter is the daughter of Janelle Baxter. Her activities include Upward Bound, skiing, and photography. After high school, Hailey wants to attend college for veterinary science. Her sponsor is NorthRidge Community Credit Union.

Emily Beyer is the daughter of Brooke and Soloman Beyer. She is involved in basketball, soccer, pep club, prom committee, snoball decorating committee, NHS, and TRIBE. She also coaches youth soccer and refs for youth basketball and soccer games. Her plans are to attend a 4-year university to get a degree in the medical field. Her sponsor is Bart's Bullets and Training.

Madi Bauman is the daughter of Jody and Larry Bauman. Her activities include varsity cheerleading, pep club, snoball decorating committee, caption of the speech team, and participating in school plays. She will attend St. Cloud Community College to get her A.A. degree and then to St. Cloud State to get a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her sponsor is Affordable Storage.

The queen wins a $750 scholarship, and the first runner-up receives a $600 scholarship. The scholarship money is donated by the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Small North Shore city gearing up for Festival of Sail

TWO HARBORS, MN. (KBJR) - Two Harbors is gearing up for its maiden voyage with the Festival of Sail. The festival kicks off the first weekend in August after it was moved from Duluth due to scheduled repairs on the sea wall near where the Tall Ships dock. Business owners...
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sun County: Duluth travelers may now connect for free to MSP

DULUTH, MN-- Good news for all Northland travelers!. The airline announced Monday that Duluth-area travelers can book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, and it is now the same price as a trip originating from MPS. Sun Country and Landline’s partnership includes free Landline transport to and from...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
City
Olivia, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Vie#Miss Minnesota#Elementary Education#Tribe#East Range Automotive#Nhs#Mesaba Drug
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
cbs3duluth.com

Near triple-digit heat index to start the week, severe weather threat Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s and with temperatures begin near the dewpoints, dense fog is possible early Monday morning. Winds will continue to be from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure will move slightly to the south near the Ohio River valley as the next strong system develops over Montana.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth man charged after alleged gun fire revenge for brother’s death

DULUTH, MN-- A Duluth man has been charged after apparently trying to get revenge for his brother’s death. Juamada Anderson, 22, was shot and killed in downtown Duluth in May of last year. According to court documents, several people were arrested for that crime, including the accused shooter Patrick...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Strong storms possible Monday night and Tuesday night

A low tracking along the Canadian border will bring a 40% storm chance overnight into Tuesday morning. The low’s back half will bring another strong storm chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could become severe with high wind and hail the most likely result but there will be a slight chance for tornado activity and flooding, too. The temperatures will stay on the hot side, too. Changes will come to our land by Thursday as a high clears the sky and moderates temperatures to the low 80′s rather than near 90. Our usually short lived summer is here this week!
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

St. Louis County Drug Bust Nets More Than A Pound Of Fentanyl

More than a pound of fentanyl is off the street thanks to the smart detective work of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF). During a traffic stop on July 18, three individuals were arrested on drug charges stemming from the vehicle that was traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy