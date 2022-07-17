Six girls vie for Miss Hoyt Lakes 2022

HOYT LAKES — Six young women are seeking the title of Miss Hoyt Lakes 2022, and the winner will be crowned at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday on the main stage at the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival.

Candidates are Madi Bauman, Hailey Baxter, Emily Beyer, Jessa Olmstead, Bethany Polla and Kara Swanson.

Kylie Meyer, the reigning Miss Hoyt Lakes, will preside at the event. Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto will be the emcee.

The girls in charge of the flowers, sashes, and crowns are the “Ponto Peas,” Anna, Carolyn, Morgan, and Olivia, quadruplet daughters of Allyson and Tony Ponto.

—

Kara Swanson is the daughter of Rob and Nikki Swanson and Amy and Stacy Michels. Her activities include TRIBE, pep club, golf, and volleyball. She will be graduating with her A.A. degree before high school is over, so she plans on getting a jumpstart in pursuing something in the medical field. Her sponsor is East Range Automotive. She is the sister of the current queen Kylie Meyer.

—

Bethany Polla is the daughter of Cassie and Kevin Polla. She is involved in softball, volleyball, basketball, pep club, snoball committee, prom committee, NHS, TRIBE, yearbook staff, and student council. After high school, she plans to attend college for a degree in elementary education. Her sponsor is Mesaba Drug.

—

Jessa Olmstead is the daughter of Anna Olmstead. She would like to study toward becoming a lawyer. Her sponsor is Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union.

—

Hailey Baxter is the daughter of Janelle Baxter. Her activities include Upward Bound, skiing, and photography. After high school, Hailey wants to attend college for veterinary science. Her sponsor is NorthRidge Community Credit Union.

—

Emily Beyer is the daughter of Brooke and Soloman Beyer. She is involved in basketball, soccer, pep club, prom committee, snoball decorating committee, NHS, and TRIBE. She also coaches youth soccer and refs for youth basketball and soccer games. Her plans are to attend a 4-year university to get a degree in the medical field. Her sponsor is Bart's Bullets and Training.

—

Madi Bauman is the daughter of Jody and Larry Bauman. Her activities include varsity cheerleading, pep club, snoball decorating committee, caption of the speech team, and participating in school plays. She will attend St. Cloud Community College to get her A.A. degree and then to St. Cloud State to get a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her sponsor is Affordable Storage.

The queen wins a $750 scholarship, and the first runner-up receives a $600 scholarship. The scholarship money is donated by the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce.