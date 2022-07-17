With twice as many openings as closures, Holland marks net growth in downtown

HOLLAND — How did the business landscape in downtown Holland change over the past 12 months? The news is mostly positive.

Each year, The Sentinel analyzes closures, relocations, name changes and openings in ground floor restaurants and retailers between Pine Avenue and Columbia Avenue; Seventh Street and Ninth Street.

Between July 2021 and July 2022, The Sentinel recorded five announced closures, compared with 12 announced openings and reopenings. Closures included Kitchen Zero, Making Waves, Threads on Eighth, Teerman's and Mayberry and Co. — nearly all retailers.

Openings included nine retailers, specifically:

Garsnett Beacon Candle Co. Retail shop featuring specialty candles and a make-your-own-candle bar, expected to open in August. The storefront at 210 S. River Ave. was previously home to Mayberry & Co. — which closed in May after three years in business.

The Flower House of Holland. Floral and gift shop that opened in November 2021 at 25 W. Ninth St.

The Poppy Peach and Laurel and Jack. Clothing and accessories shops that opened in October and November 2021, respectively, at 17 and 21 E. Eighth St. after ownership of the buildings decided to remodel. The storefronts were previously home to Karla's Place, Eighth Street Salon and Holland Clock Co.

Family Central. Christian book and gift shop operated by Focus on the Family that opened in September 2021. The space at 215 Central Ave. was temporarily home to Holland Clock Co. after it was displaced in February 2020. Before that, it held West Michigan Bike and Fitness until the business' exit from downtown Holland in March 2019.

Dutch Village Downtown. Fun-loving retail shop owned by Nelis' Dutch Village, a theme park on Holland's northside. The shop at 20 E. Eighth St. was formerly home to the housewares department of Teerman's, and opened in November 2021.

Sea Bags. Eclectic shop with bags made from boat sails. The shop opened in a portion of the former Teerman's in April.

Love MI. Souvenir and apparel shop located in a portion of the former Teerman's, opened in April.

Estella Rose Fashion. Boutique with options for babies, children, preteens and women. The store is expected to open in the former Crust 54 at 54 E. Eighth St. next spring.

Downtown Holland saw several restaurant openings and reopenings as well, including:

Bowerman's on Eighth. Farm-to-table restaurant and cafe opened in January. The combined storefront at 2 E. Eighth St. was previously home to SandCastle for Kids — a toy shop that closed in November 2020 after nearly four decades in the Holland community — and a portion of the former Alpenrose Restaurant, which closed in December 2020.

OI Asian Bistro. With the same owners as Mizu Sushi, a restaurant focused on Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese food. The business opened in November 2021 at 68 W. Eighth St.

Big E's Sports Grill. Bar and grill attached to Holland's Courtyard by Marriott that closed indefinitely in February 2021 and reopened in March at 121 E. Eighth St.

Four ground-floor restaurant or retail vacancies remain unspoken for, including the former Making Waves, which closed in early 2022, and the former Kitchen Zero, which closed after less than a year in April. The building housing Threads on Eighth will soon be added to the list.

Two vacancies have been in place the entire year, including a portion of the former Alpenrose Restaurant on Central Avenue and the former Superior Sport Store on River Avenue.

But with a total of 108 storefronts, that means the surveyed area has a ground-floor vacancy rate of less than 5 percent.

"It's amazing, really," said Linda Hart, executive director of the Holland Area Visitors Bureau. "I don't know that it's ever been this low. I think people are just surprised at how much retail and boutique shopping we have here — and that's what makes us a year-round shopping destination."

Storefronts downtown continue to fill quickly, with less than a year between the official closure of Teerman's and the openings of Sea Bags, Love MI and Dutch Village Downtown, all three of which filled the vacancy. The former Mayberry and Co. was spoken for within two months.

"I think what we've done, by adding a variety of those different kinds of retailers, is add different price points into downtown," Hart said. "I think that's definitely helped our offerings.

"In particular, I think bringing Dutch Village Downtown onto Eighth was the smartest thing anybody could've ever done. It gives people down here a chance to buy something that's uniquely Dutch. The candle shop will be great, too. Back when Candle-ology in Moynihan's moved out, people really missed it. It'll be nice to have a candle shop back downtown."

As usual, the middle block of Eighth Street between Central Avenue and College Avenue saw the most business changes, with eight openings, one move and one vacancy. That section was followed by River Avenue between Seventh Street and Ninth Street, which saw one opening, one planned retirement at The Blackbird and two vacancies.

Meanwhile, downtown's newest developed block, between Pine Avenue and River Avenue, is seeing more traffic, Hart said.

"People are realizing it's a great restaurant block," she said. "It's just nice that people are heading that way and exploring. I don't know if there's any other beachtown that has the type of offerings in downtown merchants that we do. Holland doesn't close at the end of the season."

