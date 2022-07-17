MiSustainable Holland: New bins make recycling easy in downtown Holland

Have you walked owntown Holland sipping from a plastic water bottle or a social district cup? When it was empty, you might have casually tossed it in the trash can.

But now, thanks to the city, there is an option to recycle plastic and cans with the recent addition of recycling bins in downtown. These eight bins, made from 30 percent recycled content, can be found along Eighth Street between River and College avenues and at the corner of Seventh Street and Central Avenue.

Holland residents and the city’s materials task force reported that this area needed more access to easy recycling. With these bins in place, there is now an option for consumers to easily recycle their cups, plastic bottles and cans instead of trashing them.

The bins, designed specifically to encourage recycling, help reduce the amount of contamination. The two holes on either side of the bin serve to separate out the cups, cans and bottles from other pieces of trash that don’t belong. The placement of the holes also encourages the cups to be empty when disposing of them.

Having to slide a cup in the side rather than tossing it through the top can provide cleaner material, keeping contamination at a minimum. Less need for sorting and drier, cleaner recyclables means fewer products end up in the landfill.

With the success of Holland’s curbside recycling program carts, installing recycling bins in a well-traveled area of Holland was the next step in the city’s plan of continued emphasis on easy recycling.

The main goal of prolonged recycling efforts is to increase the accessibility and convenience of it for everyone, and these bins do just that. Now the ease found in at-home recycling extends to Downtown Holland, providing a new branch of supply for the community’s circular economy. What otherwise would be added to the city’s trash can now be used to create something new through recycling.

The new downtown bins and the rest of city recycling initiatives are created with an eye toward growth, longevity and education. Becoming comfortable with what can and cannot be recycled is a great way to encourage utilization.

The public using the bins will produce the desired outcome of their installation — expansion of the effort and creating room for further projects down the road.

— Isabel Stein is a sustainability intern with the city of Holland.

About this series

The MiSustainable Holland column is a collection of community voices sharing updates about local sustainability initiatives.