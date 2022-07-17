ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MiSustainable Holland: New bins make recycling easy in downtown Holland

By Isabel Stein
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apJSB_0giZX21U00

Have you walked owntown Holland sipping from a plastic water bottle or a social district cup? When it was empty, you might have casually tossed it in the trash can.

But now, thanks to the city, there is an option to recycle plastic and cans with the recent addition of recycling bins in downtown. These eight bins, made from 30 percent recycled content, can be found along Eighth Street between River and College avenues and at the corner of Seventh Street and Central Avenue.

Holland residents and the city’s materials task force reported that this area needed more access to easy recycling. With these bins in place, there is now an option for consumers to easily recycle their cups, plastic bottles and cans instead of trashing them.

The bins, designed specifically to encourage recycling, help reduce the amount of contamination. The two holes on either side of the bin serve to separate out the cups, cans and bottles from other pieces of trash that don’t belong. The placement of the holes also encourages the cups to be empty when disposing of them.

Having to slide a cup in the side rather than tossing it through the top can provide cleaner material, keeping contamination at a minimum. Less need for sorting and drier, cleaner recyclables means fewer products end up in the landfill.

With the success of Holland’s curbside recycling program carts, installing recycling bins in a well-traveled area of Holland was the next step in the city’s plan of continued emphasis on easy recycling.

The main goal of prolonged recycling efforts is to increase the accessibility and convenience of it for everyone, and these bins do just that. Now the ease found in at-home recycling extends to Downtown Holland, providing a new branch of supply for the community’s circular economy. What otherwise would be added to the city’s trash can now be used to create something new through recycling.

The new downtown bins and the rest of city recycling initiatives are created with an eye toward growth, longevity and education. Becoming comfortable with what can and cannot be recycled is a great way to encourage utilization.

The public using the bins will produce the desired outcome of their installation — expansion of the effort and creating room for further projects down the road.

— Isabel Stein is a sustainability intern with the city of Holland.

About this series

The MiSustainable Holland column is a collection of community voices sharing updates about local sustainability initiatives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

List of millage proposals in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Aug. 2 primary election will feature a millage proposal from Ottawa County, several from local cities and townships and one school district millage on the ballot. The millage proposals will appear on ballots based on the district you are voting in. A millage is...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Saugatuck, Michigan

For more than a century, artists have congregated in Saugatuck, Michigan, weaving their creative spirits into the fabric of this warm and LGBTQ-friendly town. Art flourishes everywhere—in the sculptures around downtown; in the summer lineup of film and music festivals; and in the paintings, prints and pottery that fill more than 30 colorful galleries. Many of those showrooms double as studios, so you may catch an artist at work. And if you feel the impulse to get hands-on yourself, check out the class schedule at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts or look into visitors' events at the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency.
SAUGATUCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
FOX 17 News West Michigan

The magic behind the Grand Haven Musical Fountain

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Musical Fountain has been a staple of the popular lakeshore community since it was introduced in 1962. The idea was introduced by Dr. William Creason, a dentist who went to Germany to provide services to the troops. He went to a nightclub in Berlin, where they had a small fountain and an organ along a 12-foot stage.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven City Council approves Noto's expansion

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Grand Haven's mayor and its City Council has been the center of attention for the last several months for a few reasons. One being the fact that Grand Haven City Mayor Catherine McNally alleged that Councilwoman Karen Lowe primarily lives in Grand Haven Township. Lowe denies the claim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Plastic Recycling#Misustainable Holland#Recycle
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Netherlands
iheart.com

Whitmer signs record $75.5 billion state budget

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a record state budget. "It is a budget that we can all be proud of," Whitmer said. The budget was the product of months of negotiations between her administration and the top Republicans in the state legislature. The $75.5...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bank names regional VP for West Michigan

A national bank has a new regional vice president for West Michigan. Huntington National Bank on Friday, July 15, named Lauren Davis West Michigan regional vice president, a job which oversees all of Huntington’s banking endeavors in the area west of US-131, as far north as Muskegon and south to the Indiana border.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

BHSH breaks ground on new facility

A BHSH System hospital is adding a new outpatient care facility to downtown Grand Rapids. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Wednesday, July 20, on a 12-story, 240,000-square-foot building across the street from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital at the former site of the Cook Institute, 251 Michigan St. NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Bystanders save woman from drowning in Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, MI – A woman was rescued after she had a medical emergency and fell in Lake Michigan. A 78-year-old Illinois woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she had a medical emergency and fell into Lake Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck around 4:44 p.m., July 19, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAUGATUCK, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy