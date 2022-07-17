Pickleball, nature, vet memorial: What do you want to see at Park Township's Airport site?

PARK TWP. — Consultants hired by Park Township to develop a plan for the former Park Township Airport are nearing a final draft.

Community feedback on three plans, similar in budget and amenities, was presented to the board of trustees on Thursday, July 14.

The plans were developed after a months-long process of gathering ideas from the public, discarding impractical and controversial proposals and solidifying ideas that had broad appeal.

The visions were all parks-based, but differed on focus and layout. Two included pickleball courts and a playground, and all included an area for flying drones.

The first was the most athletic-focused, with the largest pickleball facility — including an indoor component — four soccer fields and natural space. It was also the most expensive of the three, which range between $4-5 million.

"People liked the pickleball facility," Chris Khorey of consulting firm McKenna told the board Thursday. "We made it large on purpose to see if people would appreciate that. People liked the fact there was a playground, and they liked the idea of an indoor building, even if it wasn't for pickleball."

Others worried about the placement of the drone area, but Khorey said McKenna will fix that issue moving into the final draft. In response to multiple plans, community members expressed disinterest in having "too many soccer fields" or secluded parking lots.

The second plan had a smaller pickleball facility and fewer soccer fields, plus a splash pad and a driveway off Ottawa Beach Road. The access was preferred by community members, but some were concerned about the maintenance of a splash pad in a community with beaches. At least one board member agreed.

The third plan offered the most natural space, with most of the money going into an aviation museum.

"People liked the amount of preservation and the focus on history," Khorey said. "But the museum was too much."

Suggestions were made to honor the site's history in a less intensive way. There was also interest from a group looking to place a veterans memorial on the site, honoring the branches of the military and devoting space to the Bill of Rights.

During the engagement process, McKenna also discovered a strong community interest in a bandshell or entertainment venue.

Now, McKenna will develop a final draft to submit to the public for another phase of engagement. The firm hopes to have the draft completed by the August board meeting.

Based on feedback from the three plans, McKenna will explore including:

An area for flying drones

A strong focus on preservation, including a let-it-grow area and planting trees

A playground

Trails, both fully paved and unpaved

Pickleball courts, away from the drone-flying area

An indoor pickleball facility that could be easily used for other things, though not necessarily a recreation center

A historic exhibit that could be converted to a bandshell, with nearby concert seating that could double as a runway for drones or parking

Using the existing airplane marker and a new veterans memorial to honor the history of the site

Closing the connection to Perry Street

After phase four, when McKenna will receive feedback on the draft, the firm will bring the final design to the board for approval and development.

