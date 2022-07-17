ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

The Simple Move To Stretch Out Neck And Shoulder Tension

By Brynna Standen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5act_0giZWgW200
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

POV: You're sitting at your desk – or maybe standing behind a counter — diligently working, when all of a sudden a sharp pain in your shoulder blade pulls you out of the moment. Wincing, you press your fingers into it to try to release some of the pressure, but it only offers a fleeting moment of relief. And just like that, your whole day becomes about trying to make yourself comfortable. What a pain!

If left unaddressed, neck and shoulder pain can be a real week-ruiner. And while a nice, hour-long massage can be restorative, not all of us have a magic-fingered masseuse on speed dial. Fortunately, there's a handy trick that can help you ease that tension yourself, and all you need is a tennis ball and your body weight.

Acupressure — a practice used in Traditional Chinese Medicine that treats blocked energy by applying manual pressure to specific points on the body — is much like acupuncture, but without intimidating needles (per Verywellhealth). A 2006 study published in BMJ found that acupressure was more effective in treating back pain than physical therapy. Tony D'Angelo, a physical therapist and VP of clinical operations at Professional Physical Therapy, told Men's Health that tension has a tendency to build around acupressure points, but with a little pinpoint self-massage, improved circulation, muscle healing, and pain-relieving endorphins can be yours! That's where your handy-dandy tennis ball comes in.

How to self-massage using a tennis ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHjDK_0giZWgW200
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

When your neck and shoulders are giving you trouble, East River Pilates instructor Brian Spencer recommends lying down on a mat and placing a tennis ball under your upper trapezius muscle — the one that starts at the base of your neck and stretches across your shoulders (per Well + Good). Once the ball is in place, begin making small, intentional movements with your head and neck. When you're ready, Spencer suggests adding in some arm movements, lifting your arm above your head or crossing your arms over your chest. The pressure on the trapezius muscle, coupled with the changes in position, releases pressure that causes shoulder and neck pain. When one side is good and loose, move the ball over to the other side and repeat.

You don't need to sprawl out across the floor to get your self-massage on. Charlee Atkins, a personal trainer and founder of Le Sweat, says you can try this move from the comfort of your desk chair (per NBC News). Simply put the ball between your upper back and the chair, lean back and move from side to side. If you want to go even deeper, Atkins recommends finding the nearest wall, placing the ball between your shoulder blade and your spine and leaning back against the wall to create pressure. With your head in a neutral position, lift your arm above your head and then put it back down by your side.

Where neck and shoulder pain come from and how to prevent it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IsI5_0giZWgW200
9nong/Shutterstock

If you find that you're constantly pulling out that tennis ball, you may need to take a look at your daily routine. According to Penn Medicine, there are a few seemingly harmless things you might be doing that may be contributing to your discomfort. While a good night's sleep is usually the best medicine, every so often you wake up with a crick in your neck that leaves you feeling like Uncle Fester from "The Addams Family." Dr. Harvey E. Smith, an orthopaedic spine surgeon at Penn Medicine, suggests this could be from sleeping with your neck at an unusual angle, and recommends sleeping on your stomach or back with the support of a well-formed pillow. Another common culprit is a heavy over-the-shoulder bag. Smith notes that we compensate for the asymmetrical weight by straining the neck and shoulder muscles in an attempt to keep the head upright. He recommends switching to a backpack for more even weight distribution.

Tech neck – a term used to describe the neck and shoulder pain, soreness and stiffness that come from looking down at a smartphone or computer for too long — plagues modern society (per NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital). A 2019 study published in PLoS One found a compelling association between the amount of time people spend on their phones and the severity of their neck pain. To prevent this, Everyday Health recommends stretching, checking your posture throughout the day, and taking hourly breaks.

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In an effort to get better sleep, how many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement hoping it would help you get through the night? It's not uncommon, and in fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. If you're one of those people, or you're thinking about picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.
HEALTH
Health Digest

The Best Exercises For A Pinched Nerve In Your Shoulder

A pinched nerve occurs when surrounding tissues in the body put too much pressure on a nerve, causing it to become compressed. This pressure can lead to tingling, numbness, and pain in the affected area and can occur anywhere in the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, pinched nerves are actually quite common, affecting around 85 out of 100,000 adults in the U.S. every year.
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

A Quick Guide to Reducing Broad Shoulders

Most men and more than a few women want big, broad, rounded, sculpted, well-defined shoulders. Muscular shoulders give your upper body width and contribute greatly to your V-taper. In fact, shoulder size is so important that there is even a specific ratio between your shoulders and waist that is considered...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Spencer
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neck Pain#Back Pain#Pain Medicine#Acupuncture#Verywellhealth#Bmj#Men S Health
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy