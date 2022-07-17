ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Hill, SC

Workers at Midlands Dollar General strike over allegations of robberies, wage theft

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUnsA_0giZSE8e00

Workers at the Holly Hills Dollar General went on strike Saturday to protest working conditions at the discount chain store.

On Saturday morning, employees rallied outside the store at 5208 State Road. During a morning rally, they delivered a letter to the store’s management outlining their intentions to hold a two day strike.

““We’ve been asking Dollar General to do these things for months, but Dollar General didn’t listen until we threatened to go on strike.” said Taiwanna Milligan, a keyholder at the store. “We’re following through with this strike because we have more problems that Dollar General has to fix.”

The planned strike follows what a statement released by Raise Up the South, a labor organizing movement helping coordinate the strike, described as mounting unsafe working conditions, a pattern of wage theft, and the unfair dismissal of a coworker.

Raise Up the South is a branch of Fight for $15 – an worker’s advocacy group seeking to raise the national minimum wage to $15 and hour.

In a statement provided to The State, Dollar General said “Although we disagree with certain statements made by our Holly Hill employees, as is our practice, we plan to listen to their feedback and strive to create a work environment where employees have opportunities to grow their careers, serve their local communities and feel valued and heard.”

On Tuesday, workers say they delivered a petition to management outlining their grievances. Among them, they highlighted allegedly dangerous working conditions in the store, including boxes piled in front of fire exits, a lack of security cameras and heavy shrubbery that hides the store from the street, making it a frequent target of robberies.

The management of the Holly Hill store did not respond to The State’s request for comment.

“I was a victim of robbery at work .” said Keshia Brown, an assistant manager, in a statement released through Raise Up the South. “Right after we got robbed—not even 15 minutes later—management was already telling me to open the store back up.”

In response to the petition, Milligan said that store management has cleared the store’s emergency exits and begun removing the heavy shrubbery surrounding the store.

Workers also highlighted practices that they argued amounted to wage theft, including being punched off the clock while making bank deposits for the store.

“If I worked 16.75 hours, I should get paid 16.75 hours,” Milligan told The State.

One worker, Tara Johnson, said in a statement that she was fired after she missed work to take her son to get an eye procedure, despite the absence being pre-approved by management.

In a release issued through Raise Up the South, workers said that they were considering filing complaints with both and the South Carolina Department of Labor.

Store employees say that they plan to form a union, abut they have yet to file with the National Labor Relations Board, the body that oversees collective bargaining and labor union representation.

Currently, there are no unionized Dollar General stores, according to reporting by CNN. However, this strike comes amid growing labor organizing efforts at stores in North Carolina, Louisiana, and Virginia.

Comments / 8

Jazzmine Lowry
3d ago

we giving billions to other places they have the right to be mad. 15$ isn't even enough the people time , life and hard work is worth way more. Our state is a powerhouse we print our own money why is minimum wage at 20$ yet? That would make people want jobs. They should have been done this in my eyes that's why have my own business and run it well the economy is built for u to work hard to make enough to give them up to 75% of the money back. I SALUTE THEM AND PRAY IT ALL GOES IM THEIR FAVOR!!

Reply
6
Bev Brevard
3d ago

All DG stores need to strike. Over worked, under payed, one person in the store trying to keep it going (before COVID). Biggest thing is being Robbed and No one call ask you if you are ok, need council, or time off, no good working camera. Let alone get beat up or shot, there were a lot of robbery's from NC to Florida that no one seem to care. So good for them!!

Reply
6
Martha Mitchum
4d ago

all stores you can't even walk through the isles with a cart because not enough staff. this is everywhere.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State

Columbiana mall, security company sued for $20M over negligence in April shooting

Two women wounded in the Easter weekend shooting at Columbiana Centre have sued the mall’s parent company and its security firm for $20 million. The eight-page lawsuit filed in federal court in South Carolina accuses Brookfield Properties, which owns Columbiana Centre shopping mall off Harbison Boulevard, and security firm Andy Frain Services of negligence and recklessness.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh indicted on conspiracy charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank is facing conspiracy charges. A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds Wednesday. In early May, disbarred lawyer Alex...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Former Bank Executive Indicted In Connection To Alex Murdaugh

(Columbia, SC) --A former bank executive is accused of wire fraud and bank fraud. A federal grand jury indicted former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Lucius Laffitte on conspiracy charges this week. The accusations are connected to indictments handed down to former lawyer Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming in May.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Holly Hill, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested on Medicaid fraud charges in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has been arrested on Medicaid fraud charges in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, NC has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value of $10,000 or more.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting in northeast Columbia leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Columbia on Wednesday night. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department which shared details about the shooting around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments at 780 Fashion Drive. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man sentenced in hotel drugs, firearms case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is facing over a decade in prison after being sentenced to federal prison. Ralph Allison Pitt, Jr., was arrested on Dec. 6, 2017. Evidence at court said federal agents and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (ACHIDTA) took part in a search warrant of a hotel room shared by Pitt and a co-defendant.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Dollar General#Labor Relations#Wage Theft#General Strike#Raise
abccolumbia.com

RCSD actively investigate deadly shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a shooting authorities have confirmed to ABC Columbia News turned deadly Wednesday evening. According to deputies, they were called to the 7-hundred of Fashion Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. Deputies say the body of the victim was located in the parking lot of the Columbia apartment complex and was pronounced dead once they arrived at the scene around 7 pm.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
wach.com

Employee found inside SC car repair business shot and killed

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man was found unconscious Tuesday morning at a small locally-owned automotive repair facility, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Woman found shot on roadway while pushing baby in stroller, deputies say. Deputies and EMS determined the man was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Tuesday morning shooting is under investigation in Sumter County. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the 1500 block of Airport Rd at around 8:30 a.m. on reports of an unconscious man inside a building. Deputies found an unconscious man, later...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The State

Body found in wrecked car during search for missing woman, Columbia police say

The search for a missing Columbia woman has led investigators to Georgia, where police said Thursday that a body was found in a crashed car. “While we have not positively identified the person inside we do believe it is the body of Ms. Shaua Brown,” Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said in an interview shared by the Columbia Police Department on its Twitter feed. “We are working with the family to positively identify her.”
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
419
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy