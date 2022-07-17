ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

18 More Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Massachusetts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Another 18 cases of Monkeypox have been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. All 18 of the cases were in adult males who were diagnosed between July 7 and July 13. The recent numbers bring the total case count in the...

