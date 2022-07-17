PIRATES SUFFER FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS

On Tuesday night, Indiana rode a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Hollidaysburg, 6-4, at White Township Recreation Complex for the Junior Little League 14U Section Four Championship. Indiana’s 12u team is also competing for a Section 4 title, but the team will have to...
In Little League softball yesterday, Clymer’s 10U team, the Section 4 champ, beat Section 2 winner Bullskin, 5-2, to move on in the state tournament to play Section 7 title winner Caln, which beat North Pocono, 8-5. The next game is this afternoon at 2:30 at Caln, the host...
INDIANA, Pa. – IUP head men’s basketball coach Joe Lombardi announced the addition of three members to his program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The trio of newcomers includes two true freshmen who hail from Pennsylvania in Jaheim Bethea and Dolan Waldo, along with an inter-conference transfer who originally hails from New York in Jaylen Stewart.
Former Homer-Center standout Corey Cavalier concluded his career in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League last Saturday, collecting the 100th hit of his JCBL career and becoming the all-time franchise hit leader for the Opthalmic Associates Baseball team, known as “The O.”. It’s a testament to Cavalier’ perseverance, as he...
Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.
Faye R. Haupt, 94, of Indiana, was called by her Lord heavenward and welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus, Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late Augustine and Ethel M. Gittings Kline, she was born Sept. 18, 1927 on the family farm in Colver, Cambria County, where she was raised.
State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
UPDATE: Indiana Fire Association officials say that the original call of a brush fire on South 7th Street in Indiana Borough was not accurate. Even though Indiana County 911 reported the call as a “Brush Fire”, Indiana Fire officials said that the call was actually a response to a carbon monoxide alarm that had gone off. It was a false alarm. No damage or injuries were reported.
Earlier today Blairsville Borough Police asked for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who was last seen at a home in the borough. Late this afternoon, the police department reported on its Facebook page that 14-year-old Abigail Marie Inks had been found and was safe. No other...
Roberta J. Buchanan, 95, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Moorehead Place. A daughter of the late Robert and Dora Morrison McLachlan, she was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Ernest. Roberta was a graduate of Indiana Area School District and the Maison Felix Beauty School. She was...
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire in Armstrong Township. Elderton Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 9:43 this morning to a brush fire near the intersection of Route 422 West and Anthony Run Road in Shelocta. Scanner feeds say that a pile of hay caught fire in the middle of a field and no one was exposed to the fire.
A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
It’s expected to be busy with a lot of pedestrians in Downtown Indiana this evening for several events. First off, it’s the third Thursday of the month, which means a monthly music event at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. This time around, it will feature Jay and Cat from the band Told Ya So with live music starting around 5:00 PM.
In addition to the scams reported by state police earlier today, Indiana Borough Police report a separate scam that deals with someone falsely representing themselves to solicit money from residents. Officers say a man identifying himself as “Lieutenant Eric Slovinsky” is calling residents requesting them to report to the police...
First responders had a light day of duty on Wednesday. Indiana fire fighters were summoned to St. Andrews Village on Indian Springs Road at 11:21 yesterday for an automatic fire alarm activation that turned out to be a false alarm. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the Ray Road area at 6:32 PM for what has been described by Indiana County 911 as an “unknown fire in the woods”. Fire chief Jody Rainey said that it was a controlled burn clearing brush in a field nearby.
Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. During the investigation, police found a woman was visibly injured. David Mains, Sr. was taken into custody at that point and transported to the Indiana County Jail for an arraignment hearing before Judge Christopher Welch.
While there are no action items on tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Work Session Agenda, discussion is expected to focus on possible redistricting of the borough’s wards. Discussion on the issue goes back to April of this year, with some feeling that with the current layout of the four wards of the borough, representation on Indiana Borough Council may be lopsided. The borough is looking at either keeping the current four ward system in place, changing the number of wards in the borough, or making it an at-large system, and tonight’s discussion is expected to focus on the pros and cons.
The Wolf Administration has been holding some Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks over the past few years, and one of those clinics will be in Indiana County tomorrow. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Health announced three Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks across the commonwealth. A one-day clinic will be offered on Friday at Yellow Creek State Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is part of the Department of Health’s effort to make sure that all eligible state residents have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, including the recently approved pre-school pediatric vaccine. In addition to the pediatric vaccine, the clinics will also offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, along with boosters. If anyone is getting their first shot at the park, attempts will be made to schedule the second-shot at the State Health Center closest to where they live.
At their work session on Tuesday night, members of Indiana Borough Council heard a presentation on several reapportionment options. Discussion was brought up in April that the current wards did not have an equal distribution of population and in the opinion of the board, does not represent the “one person, one vote mentality”. Several different options were presented to the council members, ranging from six wards to eliminating the ward system completely and going with an “at large” representation system where council members could come from any part of the borough. Newell said that while going with the ward system will keep equal representation intact, that is not the case with going at large.
