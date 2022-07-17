LOCAL EVENTS

FUNDRAISER FOR K9s FOR COPS

K9s for Cops will be hosting its eighth annual "Evening with the Stars" fundraising event Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Lone Palm Golf Club, 800 Lone Palm Drive, Lakeland. K9s for Cops is a charitable partnership between the Estates at Carpenters and the Polk County Sheriff's K9 Unit that raises funds to purchase dogs for the K9 Unit. This year marks 16 years since Deputy Matt Williams and his K9 partner, DiOGi, were killed in the line of duty. K9s for Cops will be honoring Williams, DiOGi and all law enforcement officers. This year's featured speaker is Staff Sgt. Keni Thomas who was deployed to Moghadishu Somalia with the third Ranger Battalion as part of an elite special operations package called Task Force Ranger. On Oct. 3, 1993, Keni and his fellow Rangers distinguished themselves in an 18-hour firefight that would later be recounted in the book and movie "Black Hawk Down." The evening will also include an update from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd as well as a silent auction and the popular K9 Unit meet and greet. Tickets are $75 per person for a filet mignon dinner and are available at k9sforcopspolkcounty.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For questions, contact Michelle Robare at 863-370-9172 or mrobare@estatesatcarpenters.com.

LAKELAND NAACP MIXER, BANQUET

The NAACP Lakeland Branch 's mixer takes place Aug. 5 and its 75th Diamond Freedom Fund Banquet is Aug. 6. The mixer is from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Well, 114 E. Parker St., Lakeland. This is an opportunity to ask questions about the NAACP organization from current members. Bring your business cards for a door prize and raffle drawings. Tickets are a $30 donation per person for the NAACP Mixer via Paypal at naacplakelandbranch.org.The banquet is 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland. The theme is “The Fight Continues.” Rodney L. Hurst Sr. is keynote speaker. Tickets can be purchased via Paypal for a donation of $100 per person at naacplakelandbranch.org. To learn about corporate subscriptions, contact Mary McElrath at elrath99@aol.com or 863-860-4918.

Send your good causes and photo (limit of five people in photo) to features@theledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: LOCAL EVENTS