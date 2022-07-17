ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

For 500 days, a Connecticut patient has had COVID - and three unknown variants

By Jordan Fenster
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 500 days, there’s a patient in Connecticut who has tested positive for COVID-19. At least, Yale’s Chrispin Chaguza and his team think it’s likely the patient has crossed the 500-day threshold. They have reason to believe that’s the case, since the patient they studied tested positive for 471...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 2

D'Legacy
3d ago

Is because didn't followed 'THE INSTRUCTIONS' by CDC and tons of proffesionals worldwide. These are the rules of the game for 'Covid and his siblings' ; 👹👍🔆1) GET BOOSTED.2) GET MASK IT.3) GET DISTANCED.Not super hard to follow but most people won't or can't GET IT. Oh Well! 👽👎🔆👹💩🔥

Reply
2
