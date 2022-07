BASF announced a final investment decision on a $780 million project to double production capacity at its chemical manufacturing complex in Ascension Parish, marking the launch of the third and final phase of an expansion plan announced in 2018. Counting all three expansion phases and other site investments, BASF will retain more than 1,000 existing jobs and add 37 new direct jobs with average annual salaries from $86,600 to $105,600 per year, plus benefits. LED estimates that the total project plan will result in 147 new indirect jobs, for a total of 184 new jobs in the Capital Region.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO