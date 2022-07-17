ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Collision of Economics and History: In Pennsylvania, the Debate Over Climate is a Bitter One

By David Shribman
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a state where natural gas production reached a record 7.1 trillion cubic feet in 2020, the most of any state outside Texas and more than the energy supplied by the state’s nuclear power plants. It’s a state that has 49 underground gas storage sites, more than any other in...

insideclimatenews.org

InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.

