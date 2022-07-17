ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Effects of adversity in children and youth can last a lifetime | Guest Column

sanjuanjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Stand Up Men Against Domestic Violence. While most of us are aware of the harm caused by assault and violence in our society, it is less well understood that such adversity can have profound, lingering effects in children and youth. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as experiencing or witnessing...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

sanjuanjournal.com

A new number — 988 — will go directly to suicide prevention help

Submitted by San Juan County and the Washington State Health Care Authority. On July 16, the U.S. transitioned to 988 — the easy-to-remember number to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This transition is an important step to strengthening and transforming the crisis care continuum in the U.S.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

No beef with the LanBank| Guest Column

There has been much distress expressed over the council resolution regarding negotiations with the San Juan Preservation Trust, but I suspect much of it originates from the same source as my advocacy for not extinguishing a few of the development rights on the fabulous property just acquired for the people of the county through the Land Bank. Many people are, as I was, missing crucial information about the flow of information and paperwork leading up to the Resolution adopted at the June 14th meeting. For instance, from the time the Land Bank Director first came to council to discuss the first offer, I repeatedly brought up preserving rights to development of the upland portion of the property against the day when another county department might purchase that land for county worker housing or whatever else the community might dream up. I still had no idea on June 14th that the San Juan Preservation Trust was interested in purchasing a conservation easement over anything more than the shoreline.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

San Juan’s diverse marine life

Locals and visitors gathered at the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank’s Deadman Bay Preserve to listen to Dr. Erika Iyengar of Muhlenberg College and long-time researcher at the Friday Harbor Laboratories speak about intertidal life on July 16. “This [the Pacific Northwest] is a biological hotspot for sea...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

