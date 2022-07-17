Effects of adversity in children and youth can last a lifetime | Guest Column

There has been much distress expressed over the council resolution regarding negotiations with the San Juan Preservation Trust, but I suspect much of it originates from the same source as my advocacy for not extinguishing a few of the development rights on the fabulous property just acquired for the people of the county through the Land Bank. Many people are, as I was, missing crucial information about the flow of information and paperwork leading up to the Resolution adopted at the June 14th meeting. For instance, from the time the Land Bank Director first came to council to discuss the first offer, I repeatedly brought up preserving rights to development of the upland portion of the property against the day when another county department might purchase that land for county worker housing or whatever else the community might dream up. I still had no idea on June 14th that the San Juan Preservation Trust was interested in purchasing a conservation easement over anything more than the shoreline.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO