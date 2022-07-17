ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Four feared dead in ‘fatal’ New Mexico helicopter crash

By Yuliya Talmazan
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Four people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, late Saturday. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Twitter that...

www.nbcnews.com

The Associated Press

Fatally injured New Mexico helicopter crew member called 911

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the four first responders killed in last weekend’s New Mexico helicopter crash managed to call 911 before succumbing to his injuries, according to emergency dispatch recordings. It’s not clear which crash victim made the call Saturday evening to San Miguel County dispatchers, according to the recordings that were made public on Tuesday. The call sparked a frantic search for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. An unidentified dispatcher said over emergency frequencies that the person who calling said they saw dust when the helicopter hit the ground but no smoke or flames. The person also reported that gas was leaking from the aircraft, which was full of fuel because the crew had refueled before taking off for the trip home. Searchers took more than 30 minutes to find the wreckage, their work complicated by nightfall and increasing difficulties that the initial survivor had in communicating, the dispatch records indicated.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire behind U-Haul facility leads to APD, AFR callout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of homeless people throwing items into a fire in an alley behind the U-Haul facility on San Mateo and Montgomery. Officials say that it appears some vehicles and trailers may have been damaged in the fire. APD says an Albuquerque Fire Rescue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

US investigates New Mexico helicopter crash that killed 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in northern New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate, with the craft ending up mangled and in pieces after first hitting the ground upright, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The agency has completed its initial documentation of the deadly crash, but it will likely take weeks for investigators to determine the cause. Authorities were in the process of removing the wreckage from a remote area south of the community of Las Vegas to a secure location where it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Neighbors testify, Deadly shooting, Hot with storms, Memorial for crash victims, Food bank donations

Wednesday’s Top Stories Hobbs mother recounts night woman stole car with her kids inside Over 80 miles of sewer line in Albuquerque need replacing Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change Paradise Hills little league softball to represent New Mexico at regionals Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt NBA player Miles Bridges […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico State Police officer found dead at home

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police Department conducted a wellness check where they discovered officer Omar Carrasco dead. The wellness check saw no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be done at the Office of the Medical Investigator. The officer did not show up to...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Four killed in BCSO helicopter crash, victims identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have died after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Las Vegas, NM. BCSO confirmed the crash in a news release early Sunday morning, saying preliminary information indicates there are no survivors. Sunday afternoon, BCSO announced the names of those on the aircraft as Undersheriff […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating 3 homicides in 4 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three homicides all since July 17. They say on Sunday, a man and 21-year-old Lesley Bolagh were found shot inside a vehicle. A child in the backseat was not injured. Bolagh later died at the hospital. On Monday, around 12:30 p.m., deputies found a body […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man sentenced for 2018 fatal hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Casey Zuni, the man accused of a 2018 fatal hit and run, will spend the next four years behind bars after being sentenced Wednesday. In March, Zuni agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to DWI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, getting a vehicular homicide charge dropped in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police asking for help solving May 2022 homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Department is asking for help solving a homicide from May 2022. Crime Stoppers released surveillance video shot May 13, showing a black vehicle stopped at a red light at San Mateo and Central. A man, identified as Jonathan Wacondo, walked across the intersection toward that car. Police say there some […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: BCSO helicopter crash victims arrive in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four fallen first responders left Las Vegas shortly after 1:00 p.m. and arrived back into Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Small crowds of law enforcement and community members gathered on the Odelia Road overpass to watch as these first responders returned, law enforcement saluting as the motorcade passed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man dies in rollover crash north of Socorro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico. Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A....
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who got into shootout with Albuquerque police sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Detwiler, the man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police, will not have to serve any more jail time. Detwiler pled guilty to exchanging gunfire with officers at an apartment complex near Cooper and Vermont in April 2019. Detwiler was hit and that left his legs paralyzed. Judge Moran sentenced Detwiler […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

County Offers Condolences and Support in Wake of Helicopter Crash

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County commissioners and the county manager, on behalf of all county employees, are offering condolences and any support necessary to the families of the four county employees killed when a Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed Saturday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Larry Koren,...
BERNALILLO, NM
KOAT 7

Deadly shooting investigation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a northeastern Albuquerque apartment complex. APD has arrested the alleged shooter Michael Koester. Witnesses said the incident began when his girlfriend, Daysha Aragon found a teenage male and two teenage females in her apartment, leading to the altercation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
