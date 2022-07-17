Four feared dead in ‘fatal’ New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the four first responders killed in last weekend’s New Mexico helicopter crash managed to call 911 before succumbing to his injuries, according to emergency dispatch recordings. It’s not clear which crash victim made the call Saturday evening to San Miguel County dispatchers, according to the recordings that were made public on Tuesday. The call sparked a frantic search for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. An unidentified dispatcher said over emergency frequencies that the person who calling said they saw dust when the helicopter hit the ground but no smoke or flames. The person also reported that gas was leaking from the aircraft, which was full of fuel because the crew had refueled before taking off for the trip home. Searchers took more than 30 minutes to find the wreckage, their work complicated by nightfall and increasing difficulties that the initial survivor had in communicating, the dispatch records indicated.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO