ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Here's what it's like to take the 4-hour train journey on Eurostar from London to Amsterdam

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSdx1_0giZNHOW00
The interior of a Eurostar carriage. Grace Dean/Insider
  • I spent almost $200 to take the Eurostar from London to Amsterdam and it took four and a half hours.
  • The train was very clean and modern and I could even go to a duty free shop at St Pancras station.
  • However, the train wasn't as luxurious as I'd expected, with unreliable WiFi and a limited menu.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurostar#Amsterdam#St Pancras
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
The Independent

‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports

Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry. One of the posters, spotted by Twitter user Ketan Joshi, states: “You have just arrived in my home town on a floating block of flats that burn asphalt for propulsion and energy. The ship is registered...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Warning for travellers heading overseas to soak up the sun after man pays $1,340 for an UBER from Paris to London to make it back for work - as flight crisis hits new low

A man paid more than $1,300 for an Uber from Paris to London to get home in time for his shift as the world's travel crisis hits a new low. Steven, a 32-year-old healthcare worker from the United Kingdom who lived in Australia for several years, was travelling through France during Europe's first interrupted summer in three years before the trip was brought to a screeching halt.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: All UK military flights halted at largest airbase over ‘melting’ runway

The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force has reportedly halted all flights out of Royal Air Force’s largest airbase because its runways are melting in the summer heat. On Monday, Sky News tweeted, “Flights in and out RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire have been halted because the ‘runway has melted’ in the hot weather, Sky News understands.”
U.K.
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy