A couple in their 80s got stuck in Mexico and ran out of heart medication after their flight was canceled twice

By Sam Tabahriti, Hannah Towey
 4 days ago
American Airlines had a glitch which allowed pilots to drop thousands of July flights. Nathan Howard/Getty Images
  • A couple in their eighties got stuck in Mexico after their flight home was twice canceled.
  • Michael Romain said he used up his heart medication as he wasn't expecting a lengthy stay.
  • After a passenger's lost passport was retrieved, the pilot had run out of flying time.

asiliveandbreathe
4d ago

Sad, but if you’re going to fly these days you had best be prepared for anything.

