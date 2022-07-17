ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris loses 2 more top aides as VP's office continues high turnover rate

By Landon Mion
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris is losing two more top aides, the latest of a growing list of departures in her office since she assumed the vice presidency in January 2021. Harris' domestic policy adviser Rohini Kosoglu announced she would be leaving the office in August, and director of speechwriting Meghan Groob...

Comments / 8

Kathy Yaeger
4d ago

I suppose it's hard working for someone that doesn't have a clue themselves

Reply
10
Randy Furr
4d ago

Wonder if DC rats can swim? Would love to dump them all in the middle of the bering sea to find out.

Reply
3
