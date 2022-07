Spencer Rattler was the biggest name transfer portal addition in the SEC heading into this season. The former Oklahoma Sooner and 2021 preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy elected to transfer to Columbia after his career in Norman went off the rails. Shane Beamer is now giving him the keys to the South Carolina program in his second year as head coach. With previous experience with Rattler at OU, he knew he had what it took to lead the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO